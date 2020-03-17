How NBA Players Are Wearing Hoodies with Style 

The best part of the cold coming with wintertime is that it lets us flaunt our stylish jackets, as well as coats and hoodies. These days, hoodies are becoming more and more popular. It is believed that the fashion trend comes from NBA players that are wearing hoodies under blazers. This fashionable outfit could be seen on Instagram profiles of some of the most popular NBA players such as Lebron James, Russel Westbrook, Stephan Curry, and Chris Paul. NBA player Mike Jones even jokes that this high fashion now is called “Damatha look”, named to the school wherein 1991 he has graduated. This fashion could be compared to the “socks fashion”, where sports icons made socks look cool.

In order to look really good and stylish in a hoodie, it is important to know how to choose the best kind of hoodie to suit your body type. Based on the advice of sports icons in this article we selected useful tips to make your choice easier.

Which Types of Hoodie Are The Best for Your Body?

To find the perfect hoodie, you need to have a fair knowledge of body types, as well as cuts that suit your body type.

Weight:

Small Man: In case you are average build, or slim, get a slim fit hoodie. A zipless option would work for you even if you’re muscular. Try to avoid drooping as it would make you appear bigger.

Big Man: If you’re heavier, then you should consider any hoodie than fits comfortably; not too tight to call attention to the imperfections of your body.

Height:

Short Man: In a case where you’re not too tall, you need to stay away from oversized hoodies. Baggy or longline hoodies would make your height obvious. Go for hoodies than end just below your belt; one that is slim fit with sleeves that do not exceed the thumbs.

Tall Man: If you’re tall, then you should look to get a hoodie of perfect length. Try to get a longline cut or something that is quite oversized with length below the belt. Always make sure that the fabric is durable. Most fabrics shrink after wash, so make sure to buy one size bigger.

How to Wear a Hoodie?

The typical style for the hoodie is casual or sport and people often combine it with different types of pants. There are different ways to style your hoodies. And considering the multiple colors available, the options are endless. For example, most men know how to use a good coat for a formal outfit, but not everyone is aware of how to partner it for a more causal vision. Visiting champion hoodie shop you can see different hoodie options that are in general casual or even street style, but if you combine them with a good coat, your outfit could be even appropriate for the office.

Black hoodie: Styling your black hoodie is as easy as shooting fish in the barrel. Combining your zip-up or double pocketed hoodie in an all-black ensemble would definitely make a great winter look.

Navy hoodie: This is another incredibly easy color to style, as this hoodie will blend in smoothly with your denim jacket and black jeans. Although both the hoodie and jacket have the same color, the difference in the type of fabric will make it look great.

Grey hoodie: A grey zip-up or a double pocketed hoodie is a must-have, as it easily blends with every other color, making it incredibly easy to style. You can simply wear them along with any jeans and shoes.

White hoodie: Although we don’t really advise this, it’s still classy and stylish. However, you have to always stay aware, so as not to spill a drink or coffee on it. White hoodies bring out the glam in every outfit.