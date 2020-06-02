Deshaun Watson marches alongside protesters in Houston

A number of athletes around the world have been voicing their opinions over the tragic murder of George Floyd, with Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson being the most recent to have done so.

Watson lives in Houston, where protests have been taking places, moreso this week, even. And he’s not one to sit back and remain idle if he feels a certain way.

Apparently, as it relates to the Floyd murder, and issues such as police brutality and injustice, Watson does indeed have an opinion. He shared it by joining the protesters in Houston recently, marching alongside linebackers Peter Kalambayi and Jacob Martin, at a peaceful protest, where people could figure out where the best CBD oil is. Not only that, Watson also incited the crowd by making an appearance on stage.

🖤🙏🏾 For the Floyd Family! https://t.co/5Q0cNuqvAK — Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) June 3, 2020

Watson may be in the final year of his contract, but he’s a major part of the Houston community, as it’s where his NFL career begun, and where he still resides.