NFL players release powerful video to speak out about George Floyd murder

The NFL’s players have sent a clear message that they will not be silenced, in the wake of the social injustice and police brutality, which recently resulted in the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

In fact, the players said those exact words, in a video they produced, with a number of the league’s stars in it.

Included in the video are Saquon Barkley, Michael Thomas, DeAndre Hopkins, Jarvis Landry, Tyrann Mathieu, Patrcik Mahomes, Deshaun Watson, Ezekiel Elliot and others, which fans likely know about already, as these guys have been sharing it on their social media accounts, which the Giants running back did.

“So, on behalf of the National Football League this is what we, the players would like to hear you state, ‘We the National Football League condemn racism and the systematic oppression of black people. We the National Football League admit wrong in silencing our players from peacefully protesting. We the National Football League believe Black Lives Matter.'”

Strong message on a hot-button issue.