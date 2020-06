Baseball fans are excited, now that negotiations between owners and the union finally came to a close, resulting in good news for everyone.

The 2020 MLB season will be taking place after all, with Opening Day set for July 23 or 24. Still, there are some complications involved, as the coronavirus has been spreading heavily in the Southern region of the country.

As such, MLB released an additional set of rules everyone will need to be abide by, for the safety of everyone.

[Credit: Will O’Toole]