Despite denial, Brad Stevens to Indiana rumors just won't quit

Hearing from people who'd know former Butler coach Brad Stevens is gonna be announced as the new IU coach as soon as today…

thus completing a circle started a few yrs ago when former Hoosier star Damon Bailey randomly walked into a 2-on-2 game in Butler's Hinkle Fieldhouse. pic.twitter.com/U0KjCSR1dl — Dave Dameshek (@Dameshek) March 19, 2021

I continue to hear good things about the possibility of Stevens to #iubb. https://t.co/QWzWXzx7Q8 — Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) March 19, 2021

In an interview on 98.5 The Sports Hub earlier this week, Brad Stevens told us all that he was not leaving the Celtics for the Hoosiers job.

Here we are three days later and the speculation is hotter than ever. I won’t pretend to know much about the reporters/media personalities referenced above, but I do know that they are *not* Woj, Shams, Chris Haynes, Chris Mannix, Seth Davis, Andy Katz, or Jeff Goodman.