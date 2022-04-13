Timberwolves Advance To First Round Of NBA Playoffs Versus Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

The Minnesota Timberwolves were able to come up with an extremely impressive victory against the Los Angeles Clippers in the 7-8 seed NBA play-in game.

What’s even more impressive about this win for Minnesota is that Karl Anthony-Towns fouled out and only played 24 minutes in this one. He had a few possessions on the offensive side of the ball where he was just trying to do a bit too much and got called for some over-the-back fouls and charges. He finished the night with only 11 points, five rebounds, and three assists.

Fortunately for Minnesota, they were able to get monster contributions out of both Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell. Edwards finished the game with 30 points and Russell finished with 29.

It isn’t going to get any easier from here on out for Minnesota. They’re going to have to take on Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies if they want to advance to the second round of the Western Conference Playoffs.

Although Memphis did finish 56-26 and the number two seed in the Western Conference, there are some doubts about what they are going to be able to do come playoff time. The reason for those doubts is because of their experience in the playoffs, but it isn’t as if the Timberwolves have much more themselves.

When examining the type of work that the Grizzlies were able to put in this year, their advanced stats definitely stick out. They finished with the fifth rated net rating, the third-rated offensive rating, and the sixth rated defensive rating.

The Minnesota Timberwolves, on the other hand, also had an impressive season in terms of the advanced metrics. They finished with the ninth rated net rating, the seventh rated offensive rating, and the 13th rated defensive rating.

This should be an extremely exciting playoff matchup, so get ready for this one as we watch Karl Anthony-Towns and Ja Morant battle it out for a chance of staying alive.