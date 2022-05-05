Top 5 MLB Games Today | How To Watch The Best MLB Games On May 5

It is not a full schedule of Major League Baseball games on Thursday, as one-third of all MLB teams have the day off. Here are the top five MLB games from May 5.

5) Washington Nationals @ Colorado Rockies TV: YouTube 3:10 pm ET

After an effective 2021 MLB season with the San Francisco Giants, Aaron Sanchez has found a new home in Washington (+122). However, it has been a struggle for Sanchez so far as he has an ERA of 6.75 after two starts. Now he will be pitching against the Colorado Rockies (-132) this afternoon at Coors Field in Denver, the most hitter-friendly ball park you could possibly find. Yikes! The Rockies are third in the NL West with a record of 14 wins and 10 losses, two and a half games back of the first place Los Angeles Dodgers.

4) Toronto Blue Jays @ Cleveland Indians TV: Sportsnet One/Bally Sports 6:10 pm ET

After only scoring five runs in three games against the New York Yankees this week, there are genuine concerns about the Blue Jays offense. Luckily for them, they get to face a pitcher on Thursday in Aaron Civale, who has an ERA to start the year of 10.67. Toronto (-152) is favoured over Cleveland (+140). Both the Blue Jays and Guardians are in second place in their divisions. The Blue Jays are at 16-10, two and a half games back of the AL East Division-leading New York Yankees. The Guardians are at 11-13, three and a half games back of the AL Central Division-leading Minnesota Twins.

3) Los Angeles Angels @ Boston Red Sox TV: Bally Sports/NESN 1:35 pm ET

It has been a bit of disappointing season for Shohei Ohtani so far. After being named AL MVP last year, he only has a record of 2-2 with an earned run average of 4.19 in 2022. The Angels (-138) lead the American League West at 16-10. The Red Sox (+128) are 10-15, and in fourth place in the American Leagued East.

2) New York Mets @ Philadelphia Phillies TV: SNY/NBC Sports Philadelphia 6:45 pm ET

Taijuan Walker has been superb for the Mets so far this year as he has an earned run average of 0.00 after two starts. The Mets (+147) are at 18-9, and lead the Miami Marlins by 4.5 games in the National League East. The Phillies (-159) are the favourite in this one despite being three games below .500 and six games back of the Mets.

1) St. Louis Cardinals @ San Francisco Giants TV: Bally Sports/NBC Sports Bay Area 9:45 pm ET

Both of these teams have identical records of 14 wins and 10 losses. The Cardinals are second in the NL Central, and the Giants are third in the NL West. After five starts for the Cardinals this season, Miles Mikolas has an earned run average of 1.52.