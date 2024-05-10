White Sox trade Robbie Grossman to Rangers

It has quite simply been a disastrous start to the season for the Chicago White Sox. They are at 1o wins and 28 losses, and are the third worst team in Major League Baseball. The only two teams that are worse are the Miami Marlins at 10 wins and 29 losses, and the Colorado Rockies at nine wins and 28 losses. On Wednesday, the White Sox continued their rebuilding process by trading outfielder Robbie Grossman to the Texas Rangers for minor league right handed relief pitcher Anthony Hoopii-Tuionetoa of Wailuku, Hawaii according to Steve Adams of mlbtraderumors.com.

2023 MLB Regular Season Statistics

Grossman is returning to the Rangers organization. He previously played for them in 2023, and was on the Rangers roster that won the World Series. Last season, he batted .238 with 10 home runs and 49 runs batted in during the regular season. During 115 games, 353 at bats and 420 plate appearances, Grossman scored 56 runs, and had 84 hits, 23 doubles, one triple, one stolen base, 57 walks, 139 total bases, eight sacrifice flies, a .340 on base percentage, and a .394 slugging percentage. The triple came in a 13-5 Rangers win over the Houston Astros on July 26, and the stolen base came in a 9-2 Rangers win over the Toronto Blue Jays on September 14.

2023 MLB Postseason Statistics

In the 2023 postseason Grossman struggled offensively, despite the fact the Rangers won the World Series. He batted .105 with two hits in 19 at bats. Grossman’s hits were one single and one double. Grossman also had one walk. The walk came in game one of the American League Wildcard Series, a 4-0 Rangers win over the Tampa Bay Rays. The single came in game two of the American League Wildcard Series, a 7-1 Rangers win over the Rays. The double came in game one of the American League Divisional Series, a 3-2 Rangers win over the Baltimore Orioles.

2024 MLB Statistics with the White Sox

Grossman batted .211 with zero home runs and four runs batted in. During 25 games, 71 at bats and 85 plate appearances, he scored six runs and had 15 hits, four doubles, two stolen bases, 13 walks, 19 total bases, one sacrifice fly, an on base percentage of .329, and a slugging percentage of .268. The sacrifice fly came in a 5-1 White Sox win over the St. Louis Cardinals on May 5.

Who was Grossman previously played for?

In addition to the Rangers and White Sox, Grossman has played for five other Major League Baseball teams. He was with the Houston Astros from 2013 to 2015, the Minnesota Twins from 2016 to 2018, the Oakland Athletics from 2019 to 2020, the Detroit Tigers in 2021 and 2022, and the Atlanta Braves in 2022.