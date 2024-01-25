A frustrated pride of Detroit Lions heard the joyous, yet cocky shouts emanating from the host San Francisco 49ers’ adjoining locker room at a field with a seating capacity of nearly 10,000.

Decades before the construction of athletic palaces such as SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., and AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, NFL teams were housed at places like San Francisco’s Kezar Stadium. The amenities were a bit different from the modern state-of-the-art facilities.

At the glorified high school field located at Golden Gate Park, the teams’ lockers were separated by a thin layer of drywall.

The basic, old-school construction allowed the Lions to absorb the 49ers’ whoops and hollers after carrying a 24-7 lead into halftime of a 1957 NFL divisional-round game.

The Lions heard the celebrations and utilized the snubs as second-half inspiration.

It’s been 66 years since the @Lions won a playoff game on the road. This win came against the 49ers in San Francisco to advance to the 1957 NFL Championship Game. That was the last time the Lions were NFL Champions. 📹 @NFLFilms pic.twitter.com/PCgFlddNeI — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) January 21, 2024

Lions Aim To Repeat Road Effort From 1957 vs. 49ers

As the current versions of the two franchises prepare to faceoff in the NFC Championship Game at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday, the Lions seek their first trip to the Super Bowl and first playoff road game since scoring 24 unanswered points in the come-from-behind 31-27 victory on Dec. 22, 1957.

In the first half, however, the Lions’ defense, led by star linebacker Joe Schmidt, failed to contain 49ers quarterback Y.A. Tittle The future Hall of Famer threw first-half touchdown passes to R.C. Owens, Hough McElhenny and Billy Wilson as the 49ers opened a 21-point halftime advantage.

In their locker room, the Lions players could hear what their opponents planned to do with their playoff bonus money, among other overconfident chatter. Anger emerged as pounds on the dividing wall grew louder, more disturbing.

“It was only a 2-by-4 wall with drywall on either side with vents that were between the two (locker rooms),” former Lions linebacker Roger Zatkoff told the Detroit Free Press. “You could hear the guy buying his wife a fur coat, another one buying a car, another one had to get his championship tickets. The game was over as far as they were concerned.”

Not for Schmidt and his teammates, who heard the divided jeers loud and clear.

Lions, 49ers Set To Rekindle NFL Divisional Round Drama

The 49ers opened the second-half scoring by kicking a field goal to increase their third-quarter lead to 27-7. That’s when Tom Tracy started fueling the Lions’ rally. Tracy scored on runs of 1 and 58 yards, pulling the Lions to within six points.

The Lions’ charge continued in the final frame.

Gene Gedman scored on a 2-yard run and was followed by Jim Martin’s PAT, which gave the Lions a 28-27 lead. Martin later capped the scoring with a 13-yard field goal as the Lions captured their third NFL title during the 1950s.

The Lions went on to upend the Cleveland Browns, 59-14, in the title game at Briggs Stadium.

Entering the divisional matchup, the 49ers were considered NFL upstarts and the Lions were one of the league’s top franchises. The Lions also earned pennants in 1951 and ‘52, while the Browns claimed the top prize in 1950, ‘54 and ‘55. The 49ers’ fans were forced to wait until 1981 before hoisting what became known as the Lombardi Trophy.

It’s been 67 years — and counting — since the Lions’ fans celebrated a league championship.

The 49ers, who also beat the Lions, 24-23 during a 1983 divisional playoff matchup when kicker Eddie Murray missed a 43-yard field-goal attempt as time expired, again stand in the Lions’ path.

If the Lions happen to trail at halftime Sunday, the players will not be able to hear what the 49ers are talking about, but maybe they can find inspiration from quips made on social media.

You’ll likely be hearing some about this game this week — the 1st #Lions–#49ers playoff game in 1957, played at SF’s hallowed Kezar Stadium. The Niners blew a 20-point lead in the 2nd half, & Detroit routed the #Browns the next Sunday for the #NFL title. “Strong Men Weep.” 1/3 pic.twitter.com/qo4O6cz2ai — Dan Daly (@dandalyonsports) January 22, 2024