Golf News and Rumors

2023 British Open: Live Updates Round Four

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
1 min read
How Much Does A Royal Liverpool Golf Club Membership Cost?

The fourth and final round of the 2023 British Open is taking place Sunday from Royal Liverpool. Here are live updates.

9:23 AM ET–Brian Harman of Savannah, Georgia begins his round at -12…five stroke lead on fellow American Cameron Young…

9:24 AM ET–Young of Briarcliff, New York finished second behind Australian Cameron Smith at the 2022 British Open…

9:27 AM ET–Harman has been in complete control of the 2023 British Open since the early stages of round two…

9:29 AM ET–Harman’s lead is now six as Harman had a par on the first hole and Young bogeyed…

9:30 AM ET–Two multi-major champions are tied with Young at -6…they are Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy and Spain’s Jon Rahm…McIlroy won the 2011 United States Open, the 2012 and 2014 PGA Championship and 2014 British Open, and Rahm won the 2021 United States Open and 2023 Masters…

9:36 AM ET–Conditions are very wet and rainy…players are using umbrellas when they are not making their shots…

9:42 AM ET–Harman bogeys the second hole to drop to -11…

9:54 AM ET–Tommy Fleetwood of England birdies the fifth to join Rahm, Young and McIlroy at -6…

 

 

 

Topics  
Golf News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To Golf News and Rumors

Golf News and Rumors
British Open 2023 Scorecard for Hoylake at Royal Liverpool Golf Club

2023 British Open: Live Updates Round Three

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  19h
Golf News and Rumors
PGA: U.S. Open - Practice Round
2023 British Open: Live Updates Round Two
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 21 2023
Golf News and Rumors
British Open 2023 Scorecard for Hoylake at Royal Liverpool Golf Club
2023 British Open: Live Updates Round One
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 20 2023
Golf News and Rumors
British Open 2023: Tee Times, Featured Groups, Pairings, & Weather Forecast
British Open 2023: Tee Times, Featured Groups, Pairings, & Weather Forecast
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jul 19 2023
Golf News and Rumors
PGA: The Open Championship - Practice Round
British Open 2023 Odds: Caesars Sportsbook Lists Golfer Rory McIlroy As Favorite In Return To Royal Liverpool Golf Club
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jul 19 2023
Golf News and Rumors
British Open Past Winners at Royal Liverpool Golf Course
British Open Past Winners at Royal Liverpool Golf Course
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jul 19 2023
Golf News and Rumors
Cameron Smith is rumored to leave PGA Tour for LIV Golf
Five top storylines heading into 2023 British Open
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 19 2023
More News
Arrow to top