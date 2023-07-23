2023 British Open: Live Updates Round Four

The fourth and final round of the 2023 British Open is taking place Sunday from Royal Liverpool. Here are live updates.

9:23 AM ET–Brian Harman of Savannah, Georgia begins his round at -12…five stroke lead on fellow American Cameron Young…

9:24 AM ET–Young of Briarcliff, New York finished second behind Australian Cameron Smith at the 2022 British Open…

9:27 AM ET–Harman has been in complete control of the 2023 British Open since the early stages of round two…

9:29 AM ET–Harman’s lead is now six as Harman had a par on the first hole and Young bogeyed…

9:30 AM ET–Two multi-major champions are tied with Young at -6…they are Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy and Spain’s Jon Rahm…McIlroy won the 2011 United States Open, the 2012 and 2014 PGA Championship and 2014 British Open, and Rahm won the 2021 United States Open and 2023 Masters…

9:36 AM ET–Conditions are very wet and rainy…players are using umbrellas when they are not making their shots…

9:42 AM ET–Harman bogeys the second hole to drop to -11…

9:54 AM ET–Tommy Fleetwood of England birdies the fifth to join Rahm, Young and McIlroy at -6…