2023 British Open: Live Updates Round One

Jeremy Freeborn
British Open 2023 Scorecard for Hoylake at Royal Liverpool Golf Club

The fourth and final major is taking place from Liverpool, England. Here are live updates of the 2023 British Open.

10:17 AM ET–There are currently two players tied for the lead at -5. There you can find England’s Tommy Fleetwood and South African amateur Christo Lamprecht. American major champions Stewart Cink and Wyndham Clark are tied for third at -3…Six golfers are at -2…those are Mexico’s Abraham Ancer, France’s Antoine Rozner and Romain Langasque, Sweden’s Alexander Bjork, and American major champ Jordan Spieth and England’s Matthew Jordan…Cink won the 2009 British Open, Clark won the 2023 United States Open, and Spieth won a major thrice…Spieth won the Masters and United States Open in 2015 and British Open in 2017

10:28 AM ET–Not many may not have heard of Lamprecht…he is 6’8″, attends Georgia Tech, and won the 2023 British Amateur Championship in Southport…

10:33 AM ET–In a trip down memory lane, when Cink won the 2009 British Open, he beat 59-year-old Tom Watson in a playoff…Cink is now 50 years of age…

10:39 AM ET–Bjork birdies the 11th to improve to -3…

10:41 AM ET–There are three more golfers at -2…there you can find Chile’s Joaquin Niemann, American Brian Harman and South Korea’s Si Woo Kim…

10:41 AM ET–Rozner birdies the 16th hole to improve to -3…

10:44 AM ET–The players on the leaderboard who have finished their round are Lamprecht, Fleetwood, Cink, Clark, Jordan, Spieth and Kim…

 

 

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
