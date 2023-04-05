The Masters Par 3 Contest, an annual tradition held at the illustrious Augusta National Golf Club, is a delightful blend of family fun, competitive spirit, and superstition. Set to take place on Wednesday, April 5, the Par 3 Contest marks the beginning of the highly anticipated 2023 Masters Tournament. Eager golf enthusiasts can catch the action on ESPN starting at 3 p.m. ET, or stream it live on Masters.com and the Masters app from 12-5 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch The Masters Par 3 Contest

⏰ Wednesday, April 5, 2023, 12:00 P.M.

📱 The Masters App (coverage begins at Noon)

The Masters App (coverage begins at Noon) 📺 ESPN (coverage begins at 3 P.M.)

The Masters Par 3 Contest Curse

Featuring both tournament competitors and past champions, The Masters Par 3 Contest is played on a short, nine-hole layout. Fans eagerly tune in, hoping to witness the excitement of a hole-in-one and to see some pressure-free golf. Fans will also see children and spouses of professional golfers taking their shots, making for a fun-filled day for all involved.

This year’s contest will showcase 89 qualified players, including legendary golfers like Tiger Woods and favorites with the sportsbooks, Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler, all competing on the slightly redesigned course that now spans 1,115 total yards.

But beyond the camaraderie and family entertainment, the Par 3 Contest is shrouded in an ominous cloud of superstition — the so-called “Par 3 Curse.” Since its inception, no golfer has ever won the Masters Par 3 Contest and the main Masters Tournament in the same week. This baffling trend has left many wondering if the curse is real or merely a coincidence.

Here are the last ten years of the Masters Par 3 Contest listed with the winner and their Masters finishing position:

2013: Ted Potter Jr. | Missed cut

2014: Ryan Moore | T12

2015: Kevin Streelman | T46

2016: Jimmy Walker | T29

2017: No Par 3 Contest due to weather

2018: Tom Watson | Missed cut

2019: Matt Wallace | Missed cut

2020: No Par 3 Contest due to COVID-19 protocols

2021: No Par 3 Contest due to COVID-19 protocols

2022: Mackenzie Hughes/Mike Weir | T50/Missed cut

Many of today’s top golfers have weighed in on the Par 3 Curse. While some remain skeptical, others embrace the superstition and avoid trying to win the contest. For instance, Tony Finau participates in the event, but never tries to win, saying, “Let’s not try to test the waters.”

Conversely, Collin Morikawa remains optimistic, stating, “It’s got to happen at some point.”

Despite the mixed opinions on the Par 3 Curse, one thing remains constant: the Masters Par 3 Contest is a cherished tradition that fosters a lighthearted atmosphere, allowing golfers to interact with fans and showcase their skills in a more casual setting.

As we approach this year’s contest, questions still linger: Will someone finally break the curse? Or will the superstition remain unchallenged for another year? Regardless of the outcome, the Masters Par 3 Contest promises to be an entertaining precursor to the 2023 Masters Tournament, setting the stage for a thrilling week of world-class golf at the Augusta National Golf Club.

