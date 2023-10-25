This week’s selections for the Week 7 AFC Players of the Week indicate that the AFC North is where high-level football is being played.

The offensive, defensive, and special teams players are from the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns.

The Browns have two players among the award winners in the same week for the first time since 1994.

With Myles Garrett (Defensive) & Dustin Hopkins (Special Teams) winning this week, it marks the 2nd time that the Browns have had two AFC Player of the Week winners in the same week, joining LB Pepper Johnson (Defensive) and PR Eric Metcalf (Special Teams) during Week 8 in 1994 — Dan Murphy (@DMurph_BrownsPR) October 25, 2023

1. Offensive Player of the Week: Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens 5-2

Jackson had a great game against the Detroit Lions.

.@Realrclark25 says yesterday was Lamar Jackson’s BEST game 👀 “If Lamar Jackson plays this way, he’s absolutely an MVP candidate … but more importantly, the Baltimore Ravens are a Super Bowl favorite.” pic.twitter.com/4c0qa8XmJZ — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) October 23, 2023

The Ravens jumped out to a quick lead and never looked back.

Jackson was nearly perfect in this first half with only four incomplete passes.

Lamar Jackson was COOKING in the first half vs. the Lions👀 17/21

281 TOT yards

3 TOT TD’s

0 INT

149.0 QB rating Baltimore leads 28-0 over Detroit at the half! pic.twitter.com/BSy7ClPQC1 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 22, 2023

2. Defensive Player of the Week: Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns 4-2

The operative question about Myles Garrett on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts is what didn’t he do?

Myles Garrett BEAST MODE activated 😤 📺 Colts vs. Browns on NFL Game Pass on DAZN pic.twitter.com/ZFP2oi1TQA — NFL on DAZN (@NFLonDAZN) October 22, 2023

Myles Garrett is the first player since at least 2000 with multiple sacks, multiple forced fumbles, and a blocked field goal in the same game 👏 pic.twitter.com/onDgqaVqSf — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 22, 2023

Quarterback hurries, sacks, and forced fumbles are par for the course for a Myles Garrett great game; however, fans got an added bonus, a blocked field goal.

Myles Garrett got UP to block this field goal 😱 (via @Browns) pic.twitter.com/WzPvrM4rfq — The MMQB (@theMMQB) October 22, 2023

3. Special Teams Player of the Week: Dustin Hopkins, Cleveland Browns 4-2

While everyone in the AFC North talks about Ravens kicker Justin Tucker’s greatness, Browns kicker Dustin Hopkins has been outstanding.

This is the second straight week he won the AFC ST Player of the Week award.

Dustin Hopkins hit 4 FGs, including 54, 54, 58. Give him ST POTW back-to-back. — Dawg Nature (@DawgNature) October 22, 2023

His ability to convert 100% of his 50+ yard field goals through six games is amazing.

Week 10 might not be Lamar Jackson VS Deshuan Watson.

It could be Dustin Hopkins VS Justin Tucker — GreatDayJay (@Gr8DayJay) October 16, 2023