2023 NFL Week 7 AFC Players Of The Week Are All From AFC North

Wendi Oliveros
Myles Garrett

This week’s selections for the Week 7 AFC Players of the Week indicate that the AFC North is where high-level football is being played.

The offensive, defensive, and special teams players are from the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns.

The Browns have two players among the award winners in the same week for the first time since 1994.

1. Offensive Player of the Week: Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens 5-2

Jackson had a great game against the Detroit Lions.

 

The Ravens jumped out to a quick lead and never looked back.

Jackson was nearly perfect in this first half with only four incomplete passes.

2. Defensive Player of the Week: Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns 4-2

The operative question about Myles Garrett on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts is what didn’t he do?

Quarterback hurries, sacks, and forced fumbles are par for the course for a Myles Garrett great game; however, fans got an added bonus, a blocked field goal.

3. Special Teams Player of the Week: Dustin Hopkins, Cleveland Browns 4-2

While everyone in the AFC North talks about Ravens kicker Justin Tucker’s greatness, Browns kicker Dustin Hopkins has been outstanding.

This is the second straight week he won the AFC ST Player of the Week award.

His ability to convert 100% of his 50+ yard field goals through six games is amazing.

Browns NFL News and Rumors Ravens
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
Wendi Oliveros

