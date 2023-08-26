PFL

2023 PFL Finalists Set, Including Three Potential Repeat $1 Million Winners

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Sports Editor
3 min read
olivier aubin mercier reebok

The Professional Fighters League has set the stage for its 2023 championship season, with six finals set to take place on November 24 in Washington, D.C. The finals will feature a mix of returning champions and new contenders, with three fighters looking to repeat as $1 million winners.

Women’s Featherweight

In the women’s featherweight division, Larissa Pacheco will face Marina Mokhnatkina for the $1 Million grand prize. This will be Pacheco’s second straight championship appearance meanwhile this will be Mokhnatkina’s first crack in the PFL championship.

Pacheco is the No. 1 seed in the playoffs and has won four of her five PFL fights. Mokhnatkina is the No. 2 seed and has won three of her four fights.

Featherweight

The featherweight division features a fight between first-year fighters Gabriel Alves Braga and Jesus Pinedo. Braga is the No. 2 seed in the playoffs and has won all four of his PFL fights. Pinedo is the No. 3 seed and has won two of three fights with his lone loss being a split decision against Gabriel Alves Braga.

Lightweight

The lightweight division features a matchup of two former UFC fighters, as Clay Collard takes on Olivier Aubin-Mercier. Collard is the No. 1 seed in the playoffs and has won all three of his PFL fights. Aubin-Mercier is the No. 2 seed and has all three of his fights.

Welterweight

The welterweight division features a rematch of the 2021 playoff bout, as Magomed Magomedkerimov takes on Sadibou Sy. Magomedkerimov won that fight by unanimous decision to advance to the finals. Magomedkerimov is the No. 1 seed in the playoffs and has won all four of his PFL fights. Sy is the No. 3 seed and has won three of his four fights.

Light Heavyweight

The light heavyweight division features a matchup of two undefeated fighters, as Impa Kasanganay takes on Josh Silveira. Silveira is the No. 1 seed in the playoffs and has won all three of his PFL fights. Kasanganay is the No. 3 seed and has won all four of his PFL fights.

Heavyweight

The heavyweight division features a barnburner as Renan Ferreira takes on Denis Goltsov. This will be both fighter’s chances at winning $1 Million since joining the PFL. Goltsov is the No. 1 seed in the playoffs and has won all three of his PFL fights. Ferreira is the No. 2 seed and has won two of his three fights.

Author image
Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
