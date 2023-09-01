The Professional Fighters League has signed an investment agreement with SRJ Sports Investment, a newly founded branch of the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF). The partnership will see SRJ invest in PFL’s talent acquisition and development programs, as well as the launch of its new pay-per-view “super fight division” cards in 2024.

As part of the agreement, PFL will also host events in Saudi Arabia, beginning in 2024. The events will be held at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, a state-of-the-art arena that can seat up to 60,000 spectators.

SRJ’s investment in PFL is the latest in a series of investments by the PIF in the world of MMA. In 2021, the PIF acquired a controlling stake in UFC, the world’s largest MMA promotion. The PIF has also invested in other MMA organizations, including ONE Championship and KSW.

PFL’s Growth Plans

The investment from SRJ will help PFL to accelerate its growth plans. The promotion has already announced that it will expand to 10 weight classes in 2023, and it is expected to add even more weight classes in the coming years. PFL is also planning to launch a new reality TV show in 2023, which will help to further increase its exposure.

The investment from SRJ is a major boost for MMA as a whole. It shows that the sport is continuing to grow in popularity, and it is likely to attract even more investment in the future. The investment will also help to raise the profile of MMA in Saudi Arabia, which could lead to the development of a new generation of MMA fans and fighters in the country.