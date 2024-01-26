PFL

PFL CEO Disappointed by Lost Cyborg vs. Harrison Megafight, Vows to Move Forward

Garett Kerman
Cris Cyborg vs. Kayla Harrison was a fight that had MMA fans salivating. The reigning PFL lightweight champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist judoka were on a collision course, destined to settle who the true queen of combat sports was. But, in a cruel twist of fate, Harrison opted to sign with the UFC, leaving the PFL brass with nothing but dashed dreams and a bitter taste in their mouths.

PFL Loses Out On Golden Opportunity

PFL CEO Peter Murray, understandably, is disappointed. In an interview, Murray expressed his mixed emotions about the situation. “We’re disappointed,” Murray admitted. “We’re disappointed that fight between Cyborg and Kayla did not happen. Kayla chose not to make it happen and move on to her next chapter.”

However, Murray is a businessman first and foremost. He understands that fighters have to make the best decisions for their careers, and he respects Harrison’s choice. “I can’t begrudge Kayla for going to the UFC,” he said. “It’s a great opportunity for her, and I wish her nothing but the best.”

Despite the disappointment, Murray is adamant that PFL will not be derailed by Harrison’s departure. “We’re still a young organization,” he stated. “We have a deep roster of talent, and we’re constantly adding new fighters. We’re going to keep building, keep putting on great shows, and eventually, we’ll have our own Kayla Harrison.”

Murray’s optimism is infectious. PFL has indeed come a long way since its inception in 2018. The promotion has attracted top-tier talent like Francis Ngannou, Claressa Shields, and Anthony Pettis, and it has cultivated a unique fight season format that has captivated fans. The Cyborg vs. Harrison fight may be off the table, but PFL has plenty of other potential blockbuster matchups to keep us glued to our screens.

So, while PFL licks its wounds and recalibrates its sights, let’s not forget the bigger picture. This is a promotion on the rise, with a clear vision and a relentless drive to succeed. The Kayla Harrison ship may have sailed, but there are plenty of other storms brewing on the PFL horizon.

Garett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
