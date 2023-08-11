Abdoul Abdouraguimov, also known as ‘The Lazy King,’ has signed with the Professional Fighters League and will make his debut on September 30th in Paris. Abdouraguimov will face Quemuel Ottoni in his first fight for the league.

OFFICIAL: Abdoul Abdouraguimov (@LazyKingMMA) is PFL bound! He will debut against Quemuel Ottoni in the #PFLParis Co-Main Event on Sat, Sept 30th! + Abdoul will join the Global Roster for the 2024 PFL Season pic.twitter.com/MYlVm7ecj1 — PFL (@PFLMMA) August 10, 2023

Abdoul Abdouraguimov is a 28-year-old French mixed martial artist. He has a professional record of 16 wins and 1 loss, with 11 of his victories coming by way of submission. Abdouraguimov has won six straight fights and most recently held the middleweight and welterweight titles for Ares FC.

Abdul Abdouraguimov vs. Quemuel Ottoni

Quemuel Ottoni is a Brazilian mixed martial artist with a professional record of 12 wins and 3 losses. He has won his last five fights and has previously fought for Jungle Fight, the LFA, and Samurai FC. Ottoni has a notable victory over former UFC champion Alex Pereira.

PFL Playoffs Europe

Abdouraguimov’s debut will take place at the Zenith Paris La Villette in Paris as part of the PFL Europe Playoffs event. The event will feature the semifinals for the light heavyweight, bantamweight, lightweight, and women’s flyweight divisions of the 2023 PFL Europe season. The main event of the night will be a welterweight contest between Cedric Doumbe and Jordan Zebo.

Abdoul Abdouraguimov is one of the best fighters on the international scene and is a welcome addition to the PFL roster. His grappling skills make him a dangerous opponent for anyone in the welterweight division. Quemuel Ottoni is also a skilled fighter and will provide a tough test for Abdouraguimov in his debut. The fight promises to be an exciting matchup between two talented fighters.

Abdoul Abdouraguimov’s debut in the PFL is highly anticipated, and he will be looking to make a statement against Quemuel Ottoni. The fight promises to be an exciting matchup between two skilled fighters. Fans of MMA and grappling will not want to miss this event, which will take place on September 30th in Paris as part of the PFL Europe Playoffs.