PFL 2024 Season, A Flyweight Shakeup and More

Garett Kerman
Sports Editor
The Professional Fighters League has announced some significant changes for the 2024 season, including a new weight division and an influx of talent from Bellator. Let’s break down the key takeaways:

Farewell, Featherweights; Hello, Flyweights!

The most notable change is the PFL’s decision to scrap the women’s featherweight division and introduce a women’s flyweight division instead. This move aligns with the growing popularity of the flyweight division across various MMA organizations. By adding flyweights to the mix, the PFL is aiming to tap into a deeper pool of talent and create even more exciting matchups.

Bellator Alumni Bring the Heat

Another major development is the PFL’s partnership with Bellator, which recently went under new ownership. As part of the deal, 50% of the athletes competing in the 2024 PFL season will come from Bellator’s roster. This talent infusion is sure to inject fresh energy into the PFL and give fans a chance to see some familiar faces in a new setting.

Season Premiere: April, 2024

Mark your calendars! The 2024 PFL season kicks off in April, 2024. With a revamped flyweight division, an influx of Bellator talent, and the PFL’s signature regular-season/playoff format, this season promises to be one for the books.

Bellator’s Roster Boost: A Win-Win Situation

Bellator has a long history of developing top-tier MMA fighters, and the PFL is now able to tap into that talent pool. This gives the PFL an immediate boost in terms of name recognition and competitive depth. For Bellator fighters, the PFL offers a new platform to showcase their skills and potentially earn life-changing paydays. This could incentivize some of Bellator’s best athletes to make the jump to the PFL regular season tournament.

The PFL’s 2024 season is shaping up to be one of the most exciting in the organization’s history. With a new weight division, an influx of talent, and a unique format, the PFL is poised to make a major statement in the world of MMA.

Garett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
