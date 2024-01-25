Larissa Pacheco is ready for the biggest fight of her life. The two-time PFL women’s lightweight champion is setting her sights on Cris Cyborg, and she’s not letting anything stand in her way.

Larissa Pacheco expects PFL to make good on Cris Cyborg fight after Kayla Harrison’s UFC signing https://t.co/3j3jPBJL7p — MMA News (@MMA_News) January 25, 2024

Larissa Pacheco vs. Cris Cyborg is the fight to make

Pacheco’s desire for a Cyborg showdown comes after a period of uncertainty surrounding her next opponent. The PFL was initially considering Kayla Harrison, the Olympic gold medalist and undefeated MMA prospect, for a shot at the 155-pound title. However, those plans appear to be on hold after her signing with the UFC, and Pacheco is now the frontrunner to challenge Cyborg.

“I was very frustrated when I heard they were considering Kayla Harrison,” Pacheco told MMA Junkie. “I believe I am the rightful contender. I won the PFL championships in 2022 and 2023. I’ve worked hard for this opportunity, and I’m not going to let anyone take it away from me.”

Pacheco has a valid point. She’s on a tear right now, having won her last seven fights, including three victories in the 2023 PFL playoffs. She’s also proven her ability to defeat top competition, having knocked out former UFC champion Feather Spencer in the 2022 PFL final.

Cyborg, for her part, is a legend in the sport. The former Bellator, Invicta FC, and Strikeforce champion is widely considered one of the greatest female fighters of all time. A fight between Pacheco and Cyborg would be a massive clash of styles. Pacheco is a powerful striker with knockout power in both hands. Cyborg, on the other hand, is a well-rounded fighter with devastating knockout power.

“I’m excited about this fight,” Pacheco said. “It’s a champion vs. champion matchup. It’s the fight that makes sense. I’m relieved that I won’t have to fight another grueling PFL season. Now I can focus on training for this one fight and make sure I’m in the best shape of my life.”

Pacheco knows that a win over Cyborg would solidify her legacy as one of the best MMA fighters in the world.

“This is my chance to prove that I belong at the top of the mountain,” Pacheco said. “I’m going to show the world that I’m the best lightweight in the world. I’m going to bring that PFL championship belt home to Brazil.”

The Pacheco vs. Cyborg fight is still in the negotiation stage, but it’s expected to be announced soon. It’s a fight that fans have been clamoring for, and it promises to be an epic showdown between two of the most dominant women in MMA history.