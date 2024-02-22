How to Watch PFL vs. Bellator: Champs: Date, Time, Fight Card & Free Live Stream

PFL vs. Bellator: Champs features a jam-packed PPV event, highlighted by PFL Champions vs. Bellator Champions. Find everything you need to know about PFL vs. Bellator: Champs including the date, time, fight card, and more.
The PFL kicks off it’s new merger with Bellator with it’s first PPV event of 2024. The PFL champions will take on the Bellator champions in a stacked event for the fight fans. Headlining the event will be the two heavyweight champions PFL’s Renan Ferreira and Bellator’s Ryan Bader. Ferreira is coming off his first PFL World Championship victory in the 2023 PFL Regular Season. Meanwhile, Bader is coming off three straight heavyweight title defenses in Bellator most recently beating MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko. Both fighters will be looking to make a statement in the first of many crossover events during this PFL-Bellator merger.
In the co-main event, we have a fight in the middleweight division between PFL’s light heavyweight champion Impa Kasanganay, and Bellator’s Middleweight Champion Johnny Eblen. Kasanganay won his first PFL World Title in his first year fighting in the PFL’s Regular Season. Eblen the undefeated Bellator champion has wreaking havoc in the Bellator’s middleweight division and is looking to continue his dominance in the PFL-Bellator merger.
Scroll down to learn everything you need about PFL vs. Bellator: Champs event including the date, time, fight card, and more.
How to Watch PFL vs. Bellator: Champs
- 🥊 UFC PFL vs. Bellator: Champs: Renan Ferreira vs. Ryan Bader
- 📅 Date: Saturday, February 24, 2024
- 🕙 Time: 12:30 pm ET
- 🏟 Location: Kingdom Arena | Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
- 📺 TV Channel: ESPN + PPV
- 📊 UFC Stats: Ferreira 12-3 | Bader 31-7
- 🎲 UFC Odds: Ferreira (-117) | Bader (-103)
How to Watch PFL vs. Bellator: Champs With A Free Live Stream
The PFL vs. Bellator: Champs fight card will be televised on ESPN+.
For MMA fans who have cut the cord or don’t have access to ESPN or their streaming services, there is another way to watch the fight.
BetOnline offers members the ability to watch MMA matches once they’ve placed a wager on the bout. That means new members can sign up for BetOnline and watch PFL vs. Bellator: Champs fight card almost instantly.
Here’s how to watch PFL vs. Bellator: Champs fight card with a free live stream.
- Click here to sign up to BetOnline
- Create an account and make a qualifying deposit
- Place a bet on PFL vs. Bellator
- Stream the PFL vs. Bellator: Champs fight card for free
UFC PFL vs. Bellator: Champs Fight Card
The full PFL vs. Bellator fight card has been released with Renan Ferreira vs. Ryan Bader for the heavyweight title headlining this fight card.
There will be 12 fights in total, beginning with the preliminary card at 12:30 P.M. EST. Headlining the prelims is a great scrap in the featherweight division between Aaron Pico and Henry Corrales. Opening up the main card is a barnburner in the light heavyweight division between Thiago Santos and Yoel Romero.
Then we have a great fight in the heavyweight division between two heavy hitters Bruno Cappelozza and former Bellator light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov. Up after that, is a 182 lbs catchweight bout between former PFL welterweight champion Ray Cooper III and Bellator’s welterweight champion Jason Jackson. Then finally up in the featured bout on the main card is a fight between Bellator’s featherweight champion Patricio Pitbull and PFL’s 2023 featherweight finalist Gabriel Braga.
PFL vs. Bellator Main Card (ESPN+ PPV 3 P.M. ET)
- Renan Ferreira vs. Ryan Bader | Title fight
- Impa Kasanganay vs. Johnny Eblen | Title fight
- Ray Cooper III vs. Jason Jackson
- Gabriel Braga vs. Patricio Freire
- Bruno Cappelozza vs. Vadim Nemkov
- Thiago Santos vs. Yoel Romero
- Clay Collard vs. A.J. McKee
PFL vs. Bellator Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 12:30 P.M. ET)
- Henry Corrales vs. Aaron Pico
- Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Emmanuel Palacio
- Claressa Shields vs. Kelsey DeSantis
- Abdullah Al-Qahtani vs. Edukondal Rao