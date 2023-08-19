2023 PFL Playoffs 2 Results: Ferreira and Pacheco Score Knockout Victories

The 2023 Professional Fighters League Playoffs 2 took place on August 18, 2023, at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The event featured a mix of women’s featherweight and heavyweight bouts, with the winners advancing to the PFL Championship on New Year’s Eve for a chance to win a $1 million prize.

LARISSA PACHECO NEEDED LESS THAN 20 SECONDS TO SECURE A TITLE SHOT 😳 #PFLPLAYOFFS pic.twitter.com/kmk2sIooC4 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 19, 2023

Ferreira and Pacheco Score Knockout Victories

The main event of the evening was a heavyweight bout between Renan Ferreira and Justin Greene. Ferreira, who won the 2022 PFL heavyweight championship, was looking to continue his winning streak and secure a spot in the PFL Championship. He did just that, scoring a knockout victory over Greene in the first round.

In the co-main event, Larissa Pacheco faced off against Olena Kolesnyk in a women’s featherweight bout. Pacheco, who won the 2022 PFL women’s lightweight championship, was looking to make a statement in the featherweight division. She did just that, scoring a knockout victory over Kolesnyk in the second round.

PFL Playoffs 2 Results

In other featherweight bouts, Maíra Mazar defeated Kaytlin Neil by split decision, while Marina Mokhnatkina defeated Amber Leibrock by armbar in the first round. In heavyweight action, Danilo Marques defeated Santoshi Ishii by unanimous decision, while Denis Goltsov defeated Jordan Heiderman by arm-triangle submission in the first round.

You can check out the full results below:

Larissa Pacheco def. Olena Kolesnyk via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 0:14

Denis Goltsov def. Jordan Heiderman via submission (arm triangle) – Round 1, 4:16

Marina Mokhnatkina def. Amber Leibrock via submission (armbar) – Round 1, 1:45

Nathan Kelly def. Damion Nelson via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Danilo Marques def. Satoshi Ishii via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Maira Mazar def. Katylin Neil via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)