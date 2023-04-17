The 2023 US Open Pickleball Championships began this week. The tournament is the largest pickleball party in the entire world. Find the top pickleball players to watch in Naples.

Pickleball is the world’s fastest-growing sport and has gained immense popularity over the past few years. Combining elements of tennis, badminton, and ping pong, it’s a fun and easy-to-learn game suitable for all ages and skill levels.

Starting on April 15, the US Open Pickleball Championships return kicking off the biggest and most prestigious event ever in the sport. The top pickleball professionals in the world and amateurs will be competing at the seventh annual Minto US Open Pickleball Championships at East Naples Community Park.

The event will be held on April 15-22 in Naples, Florida, which is the Pickleball Capital of the World. With 3,043 players, there will be a record number of players at the US Open Pickleball Championships in 2023.

Below, we’ll go over the top Pickleball female and male players to watch including some locals.

Andrei Daescu

Often known as “Andrei the Giant”, the Romanian native has made a name for himself in the Pickleball world. The 6-foot-4 athlete plays out of West Palm Beach and won two gold medals at the Association Pickleball Professionals Mesa Open in April. He won the men’s doubles with Pesa Teoni and mixed doubles with Susannah Bar.

Simone Jardim

One of the most decorated females in the sport, Simon Jardim is a Naples resident who has won the Triple Crown twice at the Pickleball Open. She is also the co-founder of the Peak Performance Pickleball Academy. Jardim has played at every Open since its start in 2016 and is also a member of the Major League Pickleball St. Louis Shock.

Rob Nunnery

An Austin Texas Native, Rob Nunnery was a former All-Big South tennis player at UNC Asheville. He left tennis to play pickleball professionally in 2020. He currently is a member of the MLP’s Brooklyn Aces, which is part-owned by NBA superstar Kevin Durant.

Sam Querrey

After retiring from his professional tennis career, Sam Querrey decided to play professional pickleball this year. Querrey was the No.1 draft pick at the MLP draft, where he was selected by the D.C Pickleball team, which boasts club owners like Eva Longoria, Kate Upton, and New York Mets pitcher Justin Verlander.

Parris Todd

In her first year as a professional (in 2022), Parris Todd has won more than 200 medals at APP and Pro Pickleball Association tournaments. Todd is a former tennis pro that moved to Fort Myers to continue her Pickleball career. She’s had a great start to her 2023 season, winning eight gold medals in five events so far, including three at the Pinta Gorda Open. Todd became the second woman in APP history to earn a Triple Crown.

