2024 NFL Divisional Round Sets TV Viewership Ratings Record

Gia Nguyen
Last Sunday, the NFL Divisional Playoffs were capped off with a bang, as the Buffalo Bills hosted the Kansas City Chiefs. It was the seventh matchup between Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes and the two star quarterbacks did not disappoint.

With an audience of 50.393 million viewers, the Bills vs Chiefs game made television history, becoming the most-watched program on any network since last year’s Super Bowl. The Chiefs’ win over the Bills was the most watched NFL Divisional Round Game ever, a sign that the league is still growing its expanding audience.

Kansas Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills Set New TV Record

The Chiefs-Bills Divisional Round battle on Sunday set a new viewership record with 50.39 million viewers. The game brought in the largest NFL audience outside of NFL Conference Championship Games and the Super Bowl. The previous record was held by the Green Bay Packers vs Dallas Cowboys in 2017 with 48.52 million viewers.

The AFC Divisional Round averaged a 24.2 rating and the game peaked at 56.25 million. Compared to last year, ratings were up 11% and viewership increased by 10% from the Cowboys vs 49ers contest on FOX.

The NFC Championship Game also drew in strong numbers across the board.

Sunday’s earlier game between the Bucaneers-Lions averaged 37.18 million viewers. The game peaked with 49.1 million viewers, as fans tuned in to watch the Lions’ historic win. It was NBC’s most-watched Divisional Round game since the Chiefs-Oilers in 1994.

Ravens-Chiefs, 49ers-Lions Expected To Bring In Strong Ratings

After a record-breaking weekend, the NFL will look to continue its dominance with two must-watch Conference Championship games. The AFC Championship will see the Ravens and Chiefs battling in Baltimore while the San Francisco 49ers will host the the Detroit Lions at Levi’s Stadium for a chance to go to the Super Bowl.

CBS is expected to have another big weekend with Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes facing off in the early game. Meanwhile, Fox will be broadcasting the Lions vs 49ers game on Sunday night.

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
