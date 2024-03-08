NFL News and Rumors

2024 NFL Draft: Which Teams Received Compensatory Picks?

Dan Girolamo
2024 NFL Draft: 34 compensatory picks to 14 teams

The NFL announced compensatory picks for the 2024 NFL Draft. Which teams will have extra picks in this year’s draft? Below, we list the compensatory picks for the upcoming NFL Draft.

What Is A Compensatory Pick?

For those unfamiliar with the term, a compensatory pick revolved around free agency. If a team loses a key free agent during the prior offseason, the NFL awards a compensatory pick that can be used in the NFL Draft.

How does the NFL award compensatory picks? If a team “loses more or better compensatory free agents than it acquires in the previous year,” then the NFL will award that team a compensatory pick based on the value of the free agent lost.

Salary, playing time, and postseason honors are used to determine a compensatory free agent. Compensatory picks fall from Rounds 3 to 7.

The NFL also awards special picks to teams that employed a minority employee who was hired by another team as a head coach or primary football executive. The 49ers and Rams were each awarded a pick for meeting this criteria.

2024 NFL Draft Compensatory Picks

The NFL awarded 34 compensatory picks to 14 NFL teams.

The San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams lead the league with five compensatory picks.

Below is the full list of compensatory picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

ROUND 3

96) Jacksonville Jaguars
97) Philadelphia Eagles
98) Los Angeles Rams*
99) San Francisco 49ers*

ROUND 4

132) San Francisco 49ers
133) Buffalo Bills
134) Baltimore Ravens

ROUND 5

167) New Orleans Saints
168) Green Bay Packers
169) New Orleans Saints
170) Philadelphia Eagles
171) Philadelphia Eagles
172) Kansas City Chiefs
173) Dallas Cowboys
174) New Orleans Saints
175) San Francisco 49ers

ROUND 6

208) Cincinnati Bengals
209) Los Angeles Rams
210) Philadelphia Eagles
211) San Francisco 49ers
212) Jacksonville Jaguars
213) Los Angeles Rams
214) Cincinnati Bengals
215) San Francisco 49ers
216) Dallas Cowboys
217) Los Angeles Rams
218) New York Jets
219) Green Bay Packers
220) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

ROUND 7

253) Los Angeles Chargers
254) Los Angeles Rams
255) Green Bay Packers
256) New York Jets
257) New York Jets

NFL Draft NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
