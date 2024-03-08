2024 NFL Draft: Which Teams Received Compensatory Picks?

The NFL announced compensatory picks for the 2024 NFL Draft. Which teams will have extra picks in this year’s draft? Below, we list the compensatory picks for the upcoming NFL Draft.

What Is A Compensatory Pick?

34 compensatory picks awarded to 14 teams for 2024 NFL Draft.https://t.co/HIhckSIVxB pic.twitter.com/skJl1F5VQE — NFL Draft (@NFLDraft) March 8, 2024

For those unfamiliar with the term, a compensatory pick revolved around free agency. If a team loses a key free agent during the prior offseason, the NFL awards a compensatory pick that can be used in the NFL Draft.

How does the NFL award compensatory picks? If a team “loses more or better compensatory free agents than it acquires in the previous year,” then the NFL will award that team a compensatory pick based on the value of the free agent lost.

Salary, playing time, and postseason honors are used to determine a compensatory free agent. Compensatory picks fall from Rounds 3 to 7.

The NFL also awards special picks to teams that employed a minority employee who was hired by another team as a head coach or primary football executive. The 49ers and Rams were each awarded a pick for meeting this criteria.

2024 NFL Draft Compensatory Picks

The NFL awarded 34 compensatory picks to 14 NFL teams.

The San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams lead the league with five compensatory picks.

Below is the full list of compensatory picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

ROUND 3

96) Jacksonville Jaguars

97) Philadelphia Eagles

98) Los Angeles Rams*

99) San Francisco 49ers*

ROUND 4 132) San Francisco 49ers

133) Buffalo Bills

134) Baltimore Ravens ROUND 5 167) New Orleans Saints

168) Green Bay Packers

169) New Orleans Saints

170) Philadelphia Eagles

171) Philadelphia Eagles

172) Kansas City Chiefs

173) Dallas Cowboys

174) New Orleans Saints

175) San Francisco 49ers ROUND 6 208) Cincinnati Bengals

209) Los Angeles Rams

210) Philadelphia Eagles

211) San Francisco 49ers

212) Jacksonville Jaguars

213) Los Angeles Rams

214) Cincinnati Bengals

215) San Francisco 49ers

216) Dallas Cowboys

217) Los Angeles Rams

218) New York Jets

219) Green Bay Packers

220) Tampa Bay Buccaneers ROUND 7 253) Los Angeles Chargers

254) Los Angeles Rams

255) Green Bay Packers

256) New York Jets

257) New York Jets