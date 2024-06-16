2024 US Open Round Four Live Updates

The fourth round of the 2024 United States Open is now underway from Pinehurst No. 2 in North Carolina. Here are live updates for the third major of the year.

12PM ET–Fourth round leaderboard–1) 2020 United States Open champion Bryson DeChambeau of Modesto, California , -7, 2) Patrick Cantlay of Long Beach, California, Matthieu Pavon of France, and four-time major champion Rory McIlroy of Holywood, Northern Ireland at -4…McIlroy’s major championships came at the 2011 United States Open, 2012 and 2014 PGA Championship and 2014 British Open…

2:23 PM ET–McIlroy makes a long birdie putt on the first hole to move into second place all alone at five-under-par and two strokes back of DeChambeau…

2:32 PM ET–World number one Scottie Scheffler of Ridgewood, New Jersey finishes his round at eight over par…heading into Pinehurst, Scheffler was the dominant favourite, but is currently 15 strokes off the lead…stunningly poor performance by the Masters champion who has had to deal with legal issues in 2024…

2:33 PM ET–Pavan bogeys the first hole and drops to -3 and four strokes back of his playing partner in the final group, Bryson DeChambeau…the other group we need to keep a close eye on is Cantlay and McIlroy….McIlroy is at -5 and Cantlay is at -4…