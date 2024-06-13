2024 US Open Round One Live Updates

Here are live updates from the 124th United States Open in Pinehurst on Thursday.

11:41 AM ET–Current leader is Matthieu Pavon of France at -4…others in contention are Ludvig Aberg of Sweden and Russell Henley of USA at -3, five-time major champion Brooks Koepka, American Patrick Cantlay, and Italy’s Edoardo Molinari at -2, and nine golfers at -1 (2017 Masters champion Sergio Garcia of Spain, Americans Tony Finau, amateur Neal Shipley, Rickie Fowler, Isaiah Salinda, Willie Mack III and Davis Thompson, England’s Aaron Rai, and South Korea’s Si Woo Kim)…

11:44 AM ET–Awful start for two-time PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas who is at +7…

11:44 AM ET–Pavon has impressive long par putt on the 12th hole to remain at -4…

11:49 AM ET–Finau’s tee shot on the fifth goes into the forest…

11:51 AM ET–Cantlay comes close to the hole on an eagle chance…makes the birdie to get to -3 and one stroke back of Pavon…

11:53 AM ET–Koepka’s five major championships have come at the 2017 and 2018 United States Open, and the 2018, 2019, and 2023 PGA Championship….

11:53 AM ET–Henley bogeys the fifth hole to drop to -2 and drops from second to fourth place, and two strokes back of Pavon…

11:59 AM ET–Neal Shipley, the American amateur from Ohio State, improves to -2…

12:03 PM ET–Koepka bogeys the 15th to drop to -1…

12:06 PM ET–Aberg birdies the fifth hole to improve to -4 and tied with Pavon for the lead…

12:06 PM ET–Finau birdied the fifth hole to improve to -2…

12:12 PM ET–Cantlay has long birdie putt on the seventh hole to improve to -4 and a tie for the lead with Aberg and Pavon…

12:13 PM ET–Henley misses short par putt on the sixth hole and posts a bogey to drop to -1….

12:25 PM ET–Aberg bogeyed the sixth hole to drop out of the lead…fell to -3 and in third place all by himself…leaders are Cantlay and Pavon at -4…

12:26 PM ET–Canadian Corey Conners moves into contention after posting a score of birdie on the 18th hole…improves to -1, in sixth place, and three back of Pavon and Cantlay…

12:28 PM ET–S.H. Kim of South Korea and Italy’s Edoardo Molinari now at -1…along with American Zac Blair, meanwhile Koepka is now at even par…

12:31 PM ET–Morikawa makes a birdie from the bunker on the 17th to improve to +1…

12:32 PM ET–Henley birdies the seventh hole to improve to -2 and two back of Cantlay and Pavon…

12:40 PM ET–Shipley’s chip shot on the 15th hole goes completely over the green…

12:43 PM ET–Finau birdies the seventh and improves to -3 and one back of Cantlay and Pavan…

12:44 PM ET–Leaderboard: 1) Cantlay & Pavon -4, 3) Aberg & Finau -3 5) Henley & Shipley -2, 7) Garcia, Conners, S.H. Kim, Molinari, Salinda, Thompson, Blair, and Mack III -1…

12:44 PM ET–Si Woo Kim bogeys the 15th to drop to even par…

12:50 PM ET–Shipley double bogeys the 15th hole to drop to even par…

12:50 PM ET–Thomas finishes round at +7…

12:51 PM ET–Cantlay birdies the eighth hole to improve to -5…third birdie in the last four holes…one stroke lead on Pavon, two stroke lead on Aberg and Finau, three stroke lead on Henley…

12:51 PM ET–Henley bogeys the eighth hole to drop to -1…

12:54 PM ET–Pavon bogeys the 16th hole to drop to -3…three-way tie for second…there you have Aberg, Pavon and Finau…

1:01 PM ET–Cantlay pars the ninth hole and goes into the clubhouse at -5…

1:13 PM ET–Aberg birdies the ninth hole and goes into the clubhouse at -4…

1:17 PM ET–Finau bogeys the ninth to drop to -2 and three back of Cantlay….

1:17 PM ET–Top four golfers have four different scores under par…1) Cantlay -5, 2) Aberg -4, 3) Pavon -3, 4) Finau -2…

1:20 PM ET–Willie Mack III has long birdie putt on fifth hole…improves to -2…

1:46 PM ET–Mack III bogeyed the sixth hole….drops to -1…

1:47 PM ET–Great start for American Greyson Sigg as he birdied two of the first three holes…

2:04 PM ET–Sigg bogeys the 14th hole to drop to -1…