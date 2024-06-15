2024 US Open Round Three Live Updates

It is moving day at the 2024 United States Open. Here are live updates from the Pinehurst Golf Course in North Carolina.

3 PM ET — Leaderboard: 1) Ludvig Aberg–SWE -5 2) Bryson DeChambeau–USA, Thomas Detry–BEL, Patrick Cantlay–USA -4 5) Rory McIlroy–Northern Ireland, Tony Finau–USA and Mathieu Pavon–FRA -3, 8) Hideki Matsuyama–JPN -2.

3:12 PM ET–Pavon birdies the first to improve to -4…

3:12 PM ET–Canadian Corey Conners moves into contention with an eagle on the third…that came after a bogey on the 2nd hole…currently at -2 and three strokes back of Aberg…

3:17 PM ET–After Tom Kim of South Korea got into contention after birdieing the first to improve to -2, he got into all kinds of trouble on the second hole as he tried to get the ball from the rough…it rolls on to the green and comes right back to his feet…

3:20 PM ET–England’s Tyrrell Hatton birdies the second to improve to my -2…

3:20 PM ET–Kim has a double bogey on the second to drop to even…

3:30 PM ET–Matsuyama bogeys the first to drop to -1…

3:30 PM ET–Conners has a poor tee shot on the fourth hole and leads to a bogey and a score of -1…

3:38 PM ET–Finau birdies the second to improve to -4…

3:39 PM ET–Detry bogeys the first to drop to -3…

3:41 PM ET–Cantlay bogeys the first to drop to -3…

3:56 PM ET–Detry double bogeys the second to drop to -1…

3:59 PM ET–McIlroy birdies the third hole to improve to -4…

4:07 PM ET–Matsuyama birdies the third to improve to -2…

4:12 PM ET–Hatton eagles the fifth to improve to -4 and one stroke back to Aberg…

4:20 PM ET–Aberg birdies the third to improve to -6…

4:25 PM ET–Pavon birdies the fifth to improve to -5…

4:26 PM ET–Hatton bogeys the sixth to drop to -3…

4:27 PM ET–Matsuyama bogeys the fourth to drop to -1…

4:33 PM ET–Finau birdies the fifth hole to improve to -5…

4:39 PM ET–Aberg bogeys the fourth…now in a three-way tie for first with Pavon and Finau at -5…