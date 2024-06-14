2024 US Open Round Two Live Updates

The second round of the 2024 United States Open in men’s golf is now underway….Here are the live updates…

9:15 AM ET–Updated leaderboard: 1) Patrick Cantlay–USA -5, 2) Rory McIlroy–Northern Ireland -4, Ludvig Aberg–Sweden -4, 4) Mathieu Pavon–France -3, 5) Bryson DeChambeau–USA, Tony Finau–USA, and Tyrrell Hatton–England -2…

9:20 AM ET–Four-time major champion Rory McIlroy bogeys the 15th and drops to -3…major champions came at the 2011 United States Open, 2012 and 2014 PGA Championship and 2014 British Open…

9:21 AM ET–Thomas Detry birdies the 12th hole and improves to -2…has two birdies in his first three holes to open the round…

9:30 AM ET–Martin Kaymer of Germany birdies the 13th hole and improves to -2…previously won the 2010 PGA Championship and 2014 United States Open…the 2014 US Open was held at Pinehurst…

9:36 AM ET–DeChambeau, the 2020 United States Open champion, birdies the sixth hole to improve to -3…

9:38 AM ET–Hatton birdies the seventh to improve to -3…

9:43 AM ET–Detry birdies the 12th to improve to -3…

9:48 AM ET–McIlroy chips a shot from a far distance into the hole on the 17th to remain at -3…

9:54 AM ET–Kaymer bogeys the 14th to drop to -1…

9:58 AM ET–Detry birdies the 13th hole to improve to -4…now in second place after three straight birdies…

10:16 AM ET–Detry bogeys the 14th hole to drop to -3…however he made a long bogey putt to avoid double bogey…

10:30 AM ET–Sepp Straka of Austria makes a hole in one on the ninth to improve to +2…

10:38 AM ET–PGA Championship Xander Schauffele of San Diego birdies the second hole and improves to -2…now has four birdies in the last eight holes…

10:50 AM ET–DeChambeau bogeys the 10th hole…you rarely see DeChambeau bogey a par five, but one this hole he posted a score of six…now drops down to -2 and is in seventh place….

10:51 AM ET–Schauffele birdies the third hole and is now at -3 and two strokes back of Cantlay…

10:52 AM ET–McIlroy records first birdie of the day as he is -4 after birdieing the third hole, like Schauffele did moments before…McIlroy is now one stroke back of Cantlay…

10:52 AM ET–Hatton bogeys the 11th hole and drops to -2…

11:08 AM ET–Hatton birdies the 12th hole and improves to -3…

11:116 AM ET–Canadian Taylor Pendrith birdies the 18th hole to improve to -2…

11:21 AM ET–DeChambeau birdies the 12th hole to improve to -3…

11:29 AM ET–Hatton bogeys the 13th hole to drop to -2…

11:34 AM ET–Pendrith of Richmond Hill, Ontario, birdies the first hole to improve to -3 and two strokes back of Cantlay…

11:36 AM ET-DeChambeau birdies the 13th hole and is now at -4, one stroke back of Cantlay at -5…

11:39 AM ET–McIlroy and world number one Scottie Scheffler both end up in a bunker-like rough on the fifth hole…

11:45 AM ET–Schauffele also has a disastrous fifth hole as he gets it into the rough and bunker….

11:48 AM ET–Detry birdies the first hole to improve to -4…

11:50 AM ET–World number one Scottie Scheffler double bogeys the fifth hole and drops to +5…the Masters champ posted a score of seven and is endangered of missing the cut…

11:51 AM ET–Schauffele also has a double bogey on the fifth and drops from -3 to -1…

11:59 AM ET–Pendrith bogeys the second hole to drop to -2…

12:07 PM ET–DeChambeau bogeys the 15th hole to drop to -3…

12:14 PM ET–Detry birdies the third hole and improves to -5 and is now tied with Cantlay for first place….

12:21 PM ET–2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama of Japan birdies the fifth hole…now has three straight birdies after birdieing the third and fourth hole…improves to -2…interesting that Matsuyama posted a birdie on the same hole that Scheffler and Schauffele posted double bogey…Matsuyama now in seventh place and three strokes off the lead…

12:27 PM ET–Current leaderboard: 1) Cantlay & Detry -5, 3) McIlroy & Aberg -4, 5) DeChambeau & Pavon -3, 7) Matsuyama, Finau, Kim & Pendrith -2…

12:37 PM ET–South Korea’s Tom Kim who was temporarily in contention after birdieing the seventh, bogeys the eighth, and returns to -1…

12:45 PM ET–Kim in the clubhouse now at -1…

12:55 PM ET–McIlroy bogeys the ninth hole and finishes his round at -3…

1:01 PM ET–DeChambeau birdies the 18th hole and improves to -4…

1:08 PM ET–birdie for Belgium’s Thomas Dietry on fifth hole…improved to -6 and one stroke lead on Cantlay…

1:30 PM ET–Detry bogeys the third hole and drops to -5…

1:47 PM ET–Spain’s Sergio Garcia, the 2017 Masters champion, birdies the 10th and improves to -2 and into contention…