Waste Management Phoenix Open arrests up 200% to 54 in 2024 from 18 in 2023.

Ejections from WM Phoenix Open more than doubled since 2022.

Scottsdale PD received over 200 more calls for service in 2024 than 2022.

The 2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open, notorious for its lively atmosphere, hit unprecedented levels of disorder, reflected in a 200% increase in arrests compared to 2023. Scottsdale Police Department’s recent figures reveal a startling rise in calls for service, arrests, ejections, and trespass incidents, highlighting the need for significant operational changes at this PGA Tour event. With escalating concerns over fan behavior and safety, this year’s Open may mark a pivotal moment for the future of the tournament.

How Many Arrests and Ejections Were There at WM Phoenix Open? A Three-Year Overview

Year Calls for Service Arrests Ejections Trespass Incidents 2024 653 54 211 73 2023 558 18 102 41 2022 440 0 90 14

An Unprecedented Surge in Disorder

The 2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open, traditionally one of the PGA Tour’s most vibrant events, has experienced a significant escalation in disorderly behavior.

The Scottsdale Police Department’s statistics paint a clear picture: arrests related to the event jumped from zero in 2022 to 54 in 2024, a startling 200% increase from the 18 arrests in 2023.

The figures also show notable increases in other areas of concern: calls for service rose to 653 from 440 in 2022, and ejections more than doubled from 102 in 2023 to 211 this year.

A spokesperson for the Scottsdale police attributed the rise in ejections to a range of issues, including violations of PGA Tour rules on fan behavior and noncompliance with local liquor laws, often involving intoxication.

The lack of arrests in 2022, they noted, was specifically in regard to police actions, with other infractions, such as underage drinking, falling under different jurisdictions.

The Turning Point at TPC Scottsdale

The event, known for its lively atmosphere, particularly at the notorious 16th hole, took a chaotic turn in 2024.

Crowds became so dense that movement around the course was severely hindered, prompting organizers to deny entry to ticket holders and temporarily halt alcohol sales at several locations on Saturday.

Despite a calmer Sunday, the damage was done, with several players, including Zach Johnson, Jordan Spieth, and Billy Horschel, visibly frustrated with the crowd’s behavior.

The Thunderbirds’ Response and Future Plans

In response to the escalating issues, the Thunderbirds, the organization hosting the tournament, acknowledged the need for change. Chance Cozby, the executive director, admitted that operational alterations were necessary.

“We’re very proud of what we’ve built,” Cozby said. “I think we’ve been tournament of the year on the PGA Tour five of the last seven years. But we don’t like what happened on Saturday. The players don’t like what happened on Saturday. Our fans don’t like what happened on Saturday. So nothing is off the table.”

The organization cited unusual circumstances, including a week of steady rain leading to congestion, as a contributing factor to the chaos.

Scottsdale’s mayor, David Ortega, echoed the sentiment of necessary change, expressing confidence in the Thunderbirds’ commitment to ensuring future Opens are safe and enjoyable.

The mayor emphasized the importance of maintaining the event’s outstanding reputation while addressing the recent challenges.

As the event concludes, discussions are underway involving various stakeholders, including the Thunderbirds, PGA Tour, corporate sponsors, and public safety officials, to evaluate and plan for the next Open.

The focus is on creating a safer, more controlled environment that respects both the spirit of the game and the well-being of all attendees.