3 Big Changes Fans Will See In NFL 2023 Schedule

The countdown is on until the 2023 NFL schedule is released on Thursday, May 11.

There will be a few unprecedented changes associated with this year’s schedule that could surprise fans and will require some adjustments from the television viewing norms for NFL football.

Here are three of the most noteworthy.

1. Networks Are No Longer Automatic Or Preassigned Based On Conference

For years, the operating assumption is that NFC teams play on FOX, and AFC teams play on CBS; whereas, the primetime games could be members of any conference.

Beginning in 2023, that is no longer the case.

NFC inter-conference games could be found on CBS, and AFC inter-conference games could be on FOX.

It is not clear how that process will work, but fans should think of the games as “free agents” which can be shown on any network.

This means the broadcasting teams associated with FOX and CBS will also be dispersed to opposing conference games, i.e. CBS’s Jim Nantz and Tony Romo could have more NFC games.

2. Friday NFL Football Will Be A Thing

The NFL is scheduling a Black Friday football game during the 2023 season.

It will air on Amazon Prime Video which took over Thursday Night Football broadcasting rights in 2022.

The Black Friday game is in addition to the normal slate of Thanksgiving NFL action.

Thanksgiving games will continue to be aired nationwide.

3. A Christmas Triple Header Is Happening

The NBA has been known for its Christmas Day games.

In the case when Christmas Day fell on a weekend, the NFL also aired games.

In 2023, Christmas is on a Monday, and the NFL is trotting out a triple header to accompany fans’ presents, food, and family festivities for the day.

Conclusion

The rumors are swirling as to who will play and when.

Couple sources telling me that the #NFL is going to have the #Eagles play in one of the Holiday games this season 2 of them said the Black Friday game on Amazon on the road at Buccaneers 2 have said Christmas Night at home vs Giants#NFLScheduleRelease #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/tA5I7lHJJA — David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) May 8, 2023

Only the two rumors that were floated out there last week: Giants-Jets in Week 1 and Giants-Eagles on Black Friday. I'm not buying Giants-Jets in Week 1, As far as the Black Friday game, I have no idea what they're looking for. We haven't had NYG-DAL in Week 1 in a while. https://t.co/jbp9wxwUXU — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) May 9, 2023

The other change worth noting is that Directv is no longer the NFL’s partner for the Sunday Ticket package.

YouTube TV has earned the rights and will take over the Sunday Ticket coverage which includes live coverage of every game.

There is a lot of change happening with the NFL 2023 schedule and its broadcasting of games this year, and fans need to prepare accordingly.