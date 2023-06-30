Tennis News and Rumors

3 Days Before Wimbledon, Iga Swiatek Withdraws From Bad Homburg Open With Illness

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Iga Swiatek Wimbledon Odds | Swiatek Odds to Win Wimbledon 2022

In a concerning turn of events, World No. 1 women’s tennis player Iga Swiatek withdrew from the Bod Homburg Open on Friday.

Swiatek was scheduled to play a semifinal match against Lucia Bronzetti.

She is dealing with a fever and possible food poisoning.

What Iga Said

With her grasscourt game improving with each round, Swiatek was sad to withdraw from the tournament.

She shared the news with her fans on social media by writing:

“I’m so sorry but I have to pull out of my match today. I had a restless night because of some fever and possible food poisoning. I’m not able to perform today and I need to take care of myself. I hope I’ll be fine soon. Your support in Bad Homburg was amazing, thank you. It was a pleasure to play here. And I hope I will be back.”

Swiatek’s First Round Wimbledon Match Is On Monday

The Wimbledon draw was completed on June 30, and we already know that Swiatek’s side of the draw has first-round matches on Monday, July 3.

Swiatek is scheduled to take on 33rd-ranked Lin Zhu.

3 Days Before Wimbledon, Iga Swiatek Withdraws From Bad Homburg Open With Illness

This means she can hardly afford any downtime in practice or training before Monday.

First-round matches in Grand Slams are tricky in normal circumstances because everyone is trying to get their footing and rhythm on the surface with the tournament balls and nuances of the court.

Hopefully, Iga feels well quickly and is able to play on Monday fully recovered.

It is barely discussed just how difficult and long the tennis season is for the players.

They travel and train for the better part of 11 months out of the year, and it is a very difficult grind.

Tennis Betting Guides 2023

 

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Jessica Pegula Coco Gauff 2

Coco Gauff Beats Her Doubles Partner Jessica Pegula In Eastbourne

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  17h
Tennis News and Rumors
Caroline Wozniacki is no.5 on top 100 on highest paid females of all time
2018 Australian Open Champion Caroline Wozniacki Is Coming Out Of Retirement
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  17h
Tennis News and Rumors
John McEnroe Chris Evert
John McEnroe And Chris Evert React To Potential Saudi Arabian Investment In Tennis
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 28 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Wimbledon 2023 Expert Picks, Predictions, & Best Bets:
4 Women In The Hunt To Qualify For The Wimbledon Main Draw
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 28 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Feliciano Lopez Rafael Nadal
Rafael Nadal Was Spotted At Mallorca Open Cheering On Feliciano Lopez
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 27 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
billie jean king
Billie Jean King Is A Member Of Hollywood Walk Of Fame Class Of 2024
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 27 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Elena Rybakina
Elena Rybakina Withdraws From Eastbourne, Will She Be Healthy Next Week For Wimbledon?
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 26 2023
More News
Arrow to top