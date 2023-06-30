In a concerning turn of events, World No. 1 women’s tennis player Iga Swiatek withdrew from the Bod Homburg Open on Friday.

Swiatek was scheduled to play a semifinal match against Lucia Bronzetti.

She is dealing with a fever and possible food poisoning.

What Iga Said

With her grasscourt game improving with each round, Swiatek was sad to withdraw from the tournament.

She shared the news with her fans on social media by writing:

“I’m so sorry but I have to pull out of my match today. I had a restless night because of some fever and possible food poisoning. I’m not able to perform today and I need to take care of myself. I hope I’ll be fine soon. Your support in Bad Homburg was amazing, thank you. It was a pleasure to play here. And I hope I will be back.”

Swiatek’s First Round Wimbledon Match Is On Monday

The Wimbledon draw was completed on June 30, and we already know that Swiatek’s side of the draw has first-round matches on Monday, July 3.

Swiatek is scheduled to take on 33rd-ranked Lin Zhu.

This means she can hardly afford any downtime in practice or training before Monday.

First-round matches in Grand Slams are tricky in normal circumstances because everyone is trying to get their footing and rhythm on the surface with the tournament balls and nuances of the court.

Hopefully, Iga feels well quickly and is able to play on Monday fully recovered.

It is barely discussed just how difficult and long the tennis season is for the players.

They travel and train for the better part of 11 months out of the year, and it is a very difficult grind.

