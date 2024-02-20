NASCAR News and Rumors

‘3 In A Row:’ NASCAR Xfinity Series Fans Reply To Austin Hill Overcoming 3 Big Setbacks To Claim Rain-Delayed United Rentals 300 At Daytona International Speedway

Jeff Hawkins
Completing an unlikely comeback, NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Austin Hill overcame a crash, flat tire and pit-road penalty to claim Monday night’s rain-delayed United Rentals 300.

The Richard Childress Racing pilot has captured the past three season-opening events at Daytona International Speedway, becoming the fourth driver to accomplish the feat.

Competing in a tapped-up No. 21 Chevrolet, Hill joked to Fox Sports that he “tried to screw it up,” but rallied over the few laps and edged rival and former teammate Sheldon Creed by 0.591 seconds. Creed has placed P2 in three consecutive Xfinity events dating back to last season.

“It tops it off-three-peat,” Hill said. “You know how hard it is to win at Daytona?

“I am so stoked.”

X (Twitter) users responded to Hill earning his third season-opening Daytona checkered flag Monday night as Ryan Sieg, Ryan Truex and Sammy Smith collided along the back stretch at the “World Center of Racing” …

After rain delays on Saturday and Monday morning, Jeb Burton and his Xfinity Series peers finally got their chance following the Cup Series’ Daytona 500 …

Rookie Jesse Love led the field to the Xfinity Series’ season-opening green flag …

Choo choo choo …

Kaulig Racing rookie Shane van Gisbergen, who earned a Cup Series win in his first outing at the Chicago Street Race, made his Xfinity debut Monday night. The three-time Supercars champion found himself caught up in trouble, but earned a 12th-place finish …

The circuit’s first caution period developed when Sam Mayer (1), Kyle Weatherman (91), Hailie Deegan (15) and Daniel Suarez (14), who had just executed a pit stop, were involved in a Lap 23 accident …

Deegan: The result of Monday’s debut as a full-time Xfinity driver “sucks” …

Mirroring their narrow qualifying margin, Love barely beat his Richard Childress Racing teammate Austin Hill to the start/finish line, claiming his initial Stage 1. Love topped Hill in qualifying by 0.003 seconds …

Love, who led a race-high 32 laps, may have learned a valuable lesson. The rookie made a move to the middle lane, but he put himself in a precarious position. He ended up getting bumped by John Hunter Nemechek, forcing him into AJ Allmendinger’s machine, igniting a 10-car crash on Lap 37 …

After being involved in the Lap 37 collision, Hill was able to save the machine in the infield and drive away with little damage. The No. 21 Chevrolet didn’t lose much speed as Hill captured Stage 2 points. RCR Racing has claimed five of the past six stages at Daytona (Hill three, Love 1 and Creed 1) …

After suffering a flat tire on Lap 97, Hill ran into more trouble along pit row. He lost focus and was in third gear – instead of second – and overshot his pit slot, creating a penalty and going back of the pack. “I don’t know what was going on with me,” he said after the race. “But my guys just kept telling me, ‘Look, man, dig deep” …

Girl power …

Chevy remained strong in a race that featured nine caution periods for 44 laps and 19 lead changes among 14 pilots …

‘Amped’ Hill in Victory Lane …

Topics  
Daytona Speedweeks NASCAR News and Rumors NASCAR Xfinity Series X (Twitter)
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
