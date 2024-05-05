Christopher Bell, a Championship 4 qualifier the past two seasons, was looking to shake his recent slump, placing 34th or worse in three of the past four outings. He was 17th three weeks ago at Texas Motor Speedway. Last weekend at Dover Motor Speedway, Bell started P33 and finished P34.

Bell, who earned the win at Phoenix Raceway during Week 4, appears to have snapped his skid.

During Saturday’s qualifying session for Sunday’s AdventHealth 400, the No. 20 Toyota team found some of its missing tempo as Bell captured his 11th career pole. He turned a hot lap of 183.107 mph, edging Ross Chastain (182.704).

Tyler Reddick registered the best practice lap at 181.002 mph.

Injured Erik Jones Medically Cleared, Will Still Sit

After sitting out last week at Dover Motor Speedway, injured Legacy Motor Club driver Erik Jones on Thursday was cleared by medical personnel to return to Cup action. Jones endured a spinal fracture during a crash at Talladega Superspeedway on April 21.

Even with the medical staff’s approval, Jones will not drive the No. 43 Toyota at Kansas. Team officials are being precautionary and sidelining Jones for at least another week.

Rookie Cory Heim, who made his Cup debut while subbing for Jones last Sunday, will get another shot during the AdventHealth 400. Heim placed 25th at Dover.

Jones, 27, is slated to attend the Cup events at Kansas to aid Heim, a Truck Series regular who had never piloted a Next Gen machine before last weekend.

Starting Lineup for NASCAR Cup Series’ AdventHealth 400

Here is a look at the lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series’ AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway:

Starting Position, Driver, Car No., Team

1, Christopher Bell, 20, Joe Gibbs Racing

2, Ross Chastain, 1, Trackhouse Racing

3, Noah Gragson, 42, Stewart-Haas Racing

4, Kyle Larson, 5, Hendrick Motorsports

5, Kyle Busch, 8, Richard Childress Racing

6, Ty Gibbs, 54, Joe Gibbs Racing

7, Austin Cindric, 2, Team Penske

8, Michael McDowell, 34, Front Row Motorsports

9, Chase Elliott, 9, Hendrick Motorsports

10, Chase Briscoe, 14, Stewart-Haas Racing

11, Joey Logano, 22, Team Penske

12, Chris Buescher, 17, RFK Racing

13, Martin Truex Jr., 19, Joe Gibbs Racing

14, Denny Hamlin, 11, Joe Gibbs Racing

15, Tyler Reddick, 45, 23XI Racing

16, Austin Dillon, 3, Richard Childress Racing

17, Josh Berry, 4, Stewart-Haas Racing

18, Alex Bowman, 48, Hendrick Motorsports

19, Jimmie Johnson, 84, Legacy Motor Club

20, Corey Heim, 43, Legacy Motor Club

21, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 47, JTG Daugherty Racing

22, Carson Hocevar, 77, Spire Motorsports

23, Bubba Wallace, 23, 23XI Racing

24, Zane Smith, 71, Spire Motorsports

25, Todd Gilliland, 38, Front Row Motorsports

26, Ryan Blaney, 12, Team Penske

27, Daniel Suarez, 99, Trackhouse Racing

28, Corey LaJoie, 7, Spire Motorsports

29, John H. Nemechek, 42, Legacy Motor Club

30, Brad Keselowski, 6, RFK Racing

31, Harrison Burton, 21, Wood Brothers Racing

32, Ryan Preece, 41, Stewart-Haas Racing

33, Daniel Hemric, 31, Kaulig Racing

34, Austin Hill, 33, Richard Childress Racing

35, Justin Haley, 51, Rick Ware Racing

36, William Byron, 24, Hendrick Motorsports

37, Riley Herbst, 15, Rick Ware Racing

38, Derek Kraus, 16, Kaulig Racing

