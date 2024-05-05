NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400: Qualifying, Christopher Bell’s Pole Position, Lineup At Kansas Speedway

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
christopher bell wins pole at kansas (1)

Christopher Bell, a Championship 4 qualifier the past two seasons, was looking to shake his recent slump, placing 34th or worse in three of the past four outings. He was 17th three weeks ago at Texas Motor Speedway. Last weekend at Dover Motor Speedway, Bell started P33 and finished P34.

Bell, who earned the win at Phoenix Raceway during Week 4, appears to have snapped his skid.

During Saturday’s qualifying session for Sunday’s AdventHealth 400, the No. 20 Toyota team found some of its missing tempo as Bell captured his 11th career pole. He turned a hot lap of 183.107 mph, edging Ross Chastain (182.704).

Tyler Reddick registered the best practice lap at 181.002 mph.

Injured Erik Jones Medically Cleared, Will Still Sit

After sitting out last week at Dover Motor Speedway, injured Legacy Motor Club driver Erik Jones on Thursday was cleared by medical personnel to return to Cup action. Jones endured a spinal fracture during a crash at Talladega Superspeedway on April 21.

Even with the medical staff’s approval, Jones will not drive the No. 43 Toyota at Kansas. Team officials are being precautionary and sidelining Jones for at least another week.

Rookie Cory Heim, who made his Cup debut while subbing for Jones last Sunday, will get another shot during the AdventHealth 400. Heim placed 25th at Dover.

Jones, 27, is slated to attend the Cup events at Kansas to aid Heim, a Truck Series regular who had never piloted a Next Gen machine before last weekend.

Starting Lineup for NASCAR Cup Series’ AdventHealth 400

Here is a look at the lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series’ AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway:

Starting Position, Driver, Car No., Team

  • 1, Christopher Bell, 20, Joe Gibbs Racing   
  • 2, Ross Chastain, 1, Trackhouse Racing 
  • 3, Noah Gragson, 42, Stewart-Haas Racing 
  • 4, Kyle Larson, 5, Hendrick Motorsports 
  • 5, Kyle Busch, 8, Richard Childress Racing 
  • 6, Ty Gibbs, 54, Joe Gibbs Racing 
  • 7, Austin Cindric, 2, Team Penske 
  • 8, Michael McDowell, 34, Front Row Motorsports  
  • 9, Chase Elliott, 9, Hendrick Motorsports  
  • 10, Chase Briscoe, 14, Stewart-Haas Racing 
  • 11, Joey Logano, 22, Team Penske 
  • 12, Chris Buescher, 17, RFK Racing 
  • 13, Martin Truex Jr., 19, Joe Gibbs Racing 
  • 14, Denny Hamlin, 11, Joe Gibbs Racing 
  • 15, Tyler Reddick, 45, 23XI Racing  
  • 16, Austin Dillon, 3, Richard Childress Racing 
  • 17, Josh Berry, 4, Stewart-Haas Racing 
  • 18, Alex Bowman, 48, Hendrick Motorsports  
  • 19, Jimmie Johnson, 84, Legacy Motor Club 
  • 20, Corey Heim, 43, Legacy Motor Club 
  • 21, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 47, JTG Daugherty Racing  
  • 22, Carson Hocevar, 77, Spire Motorsports  
  • 23, Bubba Wallace, 23, 23XI Racing 
  • 24, Zane Smith, 71, Spire Motorsports  
  • 25, Todd Gilliland, 38, Front Row Motorsports 
  • 26, Ryan Blaney, 12, Team Penske 
  • 27, Daniel Suarez, 99, Trackhouse Racing  
  • 28, Corey LaJoie, 7, Spire Motorsports  
  • 29, John H. Nemechek, 42, Legacy Motor Club 
  • 30, Brad Keselowski, 6, RFK Racing 
  • 31, Harrison Burton, 21, Wood Brothers Racing 
  • 32, Ryan Preece, 41, Stewart-Haas Racing 
  • 33, Daniel Hemric, 31, Kaulig Racing 
  • 34, Austin Hill, 33, Richard Childress Racing 
  • 35, Justin Haley, 51, Rick Ware Racing 
  • 36, William Byron, 24, Hendrick Motorsports 
  • 37, Riley Herbst, 15, Rick Ware Racing 
  • 38, Derek Kraus, 16, Kaulig Racing

Topics  
AdventHealth 400 NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR News and Rumors X (Twitter)
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR News and Rumors
NASCAR: Hollywood Casino 400

NASCAR Truck Series Fans React To Corey Heim Holding Off Zane Smith For Heart of America 200 Win At Kansas Speedway

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  8min
NASCAR News and Rumors
kansas speedway genaric shot (1)
NASCAR Truck Series Heart of America 200: Qualifying, Chase Purdy’s Pole Position, Lineup At Kansas Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  9h
NASCAR News and Rumors
NASCAR: Cup Practice & Qualifying
NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400: BetOnline Sportsbook’s Odds, Predictions, Best Bets At Kansas Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Apr 30 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
nascar enry list for kansas (1)
NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400 Entry List: Dates, Event Times At Kansas Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Apr 29 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
cory heim truck series at COTA (1)
NASCAR Truck Series Heart of America 200 Entry List: Dates, Event Times At Kansas Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Apr 29 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
DENNY hamlin wins wurth 400 at dover (1)
NASCAR Cup Series Fans Respond To Denny Hamlin Air-Blocking Kyle Larson To Earn Würth 400 Victory At Dover Motor Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Apr 28 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
kyle busch pole at dover (1)
NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400: Qualifying, Kyle Busch’s Pole Position, Lineup At Dover Motor Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Apr 27 2024
More News
Arrow to top