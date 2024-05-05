After securing the pole position Saturday afternoon, NASCAR Truck Series driver Chase Purdy recalled his previous outing at Kansas Speedway.

That came last fall when he also started on the inside of the front row, but pit problems cost Purdy’s machine from contending for the checkered flag.

“We beat ourselves,” Purdy told Fox Sports after his qualifying run. “This is one of the races where you do have to be patient.”

Corey Heim heeded the advice, picked his spots to move up from his P13 starting spot and captured the Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway.

Purdy, meanwhile, lost his patience after leading a total of seven laps and placing P28.

X (Twitter) users responded to Heim dominating the field, leading 79 of 134 laps, and overcoming pit problems to earn his second win of the season …

He's getting pretty good at this. 😉 pic.twitter.com/v0jRxzh8ab — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) May 5, 2024

Before Heim’s victory burnout, NASCAR fans had various other activities to entertain them before the weekend’s opening green flag …

That opening green flag came Saturday afternoon and rising driver Connor Mosack claimed the ARCA Menards Series’ Tide 150 …

After the ARCA machines departed the track, the trucks started lining up for the start of the nightcap …

The second green flag flew Saturday night at the 1.5-mile tri-oval track …

A Saturday night showdown in the Heartland! The #HeartOfAmerica200 from @kansasspeedway is underway on FS1! pic.twitter.com/e4LSGlf8A3 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) May 5, 2024

Ty Majeski, of the circuit’s top pilots, suffered early problems and slammed into the Turn 1 wall during the third rotation. He finished last …

Early issues in Turn 1 for @TyMajeski! pic.twitter.com/zaZdMfGcxz — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) May 5, 2024

Heim earned the Stage 1 win, his second of the season …

The battle for the lead is heating up. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/YXVvqahFvf — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) May 5, 2024

Lawless Alan struck a member of his pit crew during a stop on Lap 32, overshooting his entry. The crew member was not injured and Alan finished P26 …

UPDATE: The crew member struck on pit road was evaluated and released from the infield care center. pic.twitter.com/3wu1QWXCeG — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) May 5, 2024

Zane Smith, a rookie on the Cup Series, returned to the Truck Series and earned a P2. Smith captured the 2022 circuit title …

Heim suffered lost time during a problem-filled pit stop, but recovered and reclaimed the lead on Lap 102 …

A slow stop on pit road has the No. 11 losing spots. pic.twitter.com/Bn0J4o2SnY — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) May 5, 2024

Eventual third-place finisher Christian Eckes (19) battled Kaden Honeycutt for a place on the podium. For Honeycutt, he earned his first circuit top-five finish …

Layne Riggs and rookie Cam Waters made contact late …

An angle of the last-lap contact between @LayneRiggs99 and Cam Waters. pic.twitter.com/tl3lR5sAyG — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) May 5, 2024

The two had a nice, friendly post-race chat, right? …

A conversation is being had on pit road between @LayneRiggs99 and Cam Waters. pic.twitter.com/wh2oKIz2lf — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) May 5, 2024

While other drivers discussed on-track happenings, Heim celebrated in Victory Lane …