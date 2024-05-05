NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Truck Series Fans React To Corey Heim Holding Off Zane Smith For Heart of America 200 Win At Kansas Speedway

Jeff Hawkins
NASCAR: Hollywood Casino 400

After securing the pole position Saturday afternoon, NASCAR Truck Series driver Chase Purdy recalled his previous outing at Kansas Speedway.

That came last fall when he also started on the inside of the front row, but pit problems cost Purdy’s machine from contending for the checkered flag.

“We beat ourselves,” Purdy told Fox Sports after his qualifying run. “This is one of the races where you do have to be patient.”

Corey Heim heeded the advice, picked his spots to move up from his P13 starting spot and captured the Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway.

Purdy, meanwhile, lost his patience after leading a total of seven laps and placing P28.

X (Twitter) users responded to Heim dominating the field, leading 79 of 134 laps, and overcoming pit problems to earn his second win of the season …

Before Heim’s victory burnout, NASCAR fans had various other activities to entertain them before the weekend’s opening green flag …

That opening green flag came Saturday afternoon and rising driver Connor Mosack claimed the ARCA Menards Series’ Tide 150 …

After the ARCA machines departed the track, the trucks started lining up for the start of the nightcap …

The second green flag flew Saturday night at the 1.5-mile tri-oval track …

Ty Majeski, of the circuit’s top pilots, suffered early problems and slammed into the Turn 1 wall during the third rotation. He finished last …

Heim earned the Stage 1 win, his second of the season …

Lawless Alan struck a member of his pit crew during a stop on Lap 32, overshooting his entry. The crew member was not injured and Alan finished P26 …

Zane Smith, a rookie on the Cup Series, returned to the Truck Series and earned a P2. Smith captured the 2022 circuit title …

Heim suffered lost time during a problem-filled pit stop, but recovered and reclaimed the lead on Lap 102 …

Eventual third-place finisher Christian Eckes (19) battled Kaden Honeycutt for a place on the podium. For Honeycutt, he earned his first circuit top-five finish …

Layne Riggs and rookie Cam Waters made contact late …

The two had a nice, friendly post-race chat, right? …

While other drivers discussed on-track happenings, Heim celebrated in Victory Lane …

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
Jeff Hawkins

