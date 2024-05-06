Along the final stretch at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series machines of Kyle Larson and Chris Buescher collided twice just before creating the weekend’s second photo finish.

The opener occurred during the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday as Mystik Dan was crowned victorious.

The closer came about as Larson edged Buescher by 0.001 seconds, claiming the rain-delayed AdventHealth 400 in overtime creating the closest finish in circuit history.

Buscher endured an up-and-down event. After executing a gutsy, five-wide move, the driver of the No. 17 Ford was forced to rally from a pit-road incident to appear to the Fox Sports announcers that he beat Larson to the start/finish line.

Fox Sports’ Mike Joy had the call at the finish: “Coming to the line … crash together … I believe … Buescher.”

Clint Bowyer chimed in: “This going to be a huge win for Buscher.”

Until it wasn’t.

Less than a minute later, Larson was awarded the victory by race officials.

Buescher reacted hard to the outcome.

“I don’t know what to say right now,” Buescher told Fox Sports.

X (Twitter) users replied to one of the best finishes in stock car racing history, set up by Kyle Busch’s spin out with five rotations remaining in regulation …

TWO PHOTO FINISHES IN ONE WEEKEND. Saturday: Mystik Dan wins the Kentucky Derby by a nose.

Sunday: Kyle Larson wins in the closest finish in NASCAR Cup Series history. pic.twitter.com/EVrWlE6kzG — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) May 6, 2024

Larson and Buescher’s last-lap duel re-wrote NASCAR records …

Kyle Larson beats Chris Buescher to win at Kansas in the closest finish in NASCAR history!pic.twitter.com/bfpiHsAIgI — Always Race Day (@AlwaysRaceDay) May 6, 2024

There has been chatter about making the 1.5-mile tri-oval as the new site for the Championship 4 event, replacing Phoenix Raceway. After Sunday’s thriller, who could argue with the picturesque venue …

Can’t get much higher at the Kansas Speedway pic.twitter.com/9Jq1NCVgom — Anthony Crane (@crane_anthony) May 5, 2024

Before the rain started falling, causing a delay in the start of Sunday’s race, the Chief “Hitman” checked out the garage area scene …

#Chiefs GM Brett Veach on hand for the ##adventhealth400 at Kansas Speedway wearing a Bret "The Hitman" Hart jacket. pic.twitter.com/GkHRwKyGRI — Starcade Media (@StarcadeMediaKC) May 5, 2024

When rain started falling, track-drying trucks became busy …

The start of today's #AdventHealth400 at @kansasspeedway is delayed due to weather. Track drying is underway, so stay with us on FS1! pic.twitter.com/kWaBCB81JC — NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 5, 2024

Once the weather started to clear, crew members from the 38 different teams made their way back to their stations …

UPDATE: Driver introductions will begin at 5:45 p.m. ET with a targeted invocation and anthem time of 5:55 p.m. ET at @kansasspeedway. pic.twitter.com/SLhPaLvhJ3 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 5, 2024

After nearly three hours, the delayed green flag finally flew at Kansas …

Creating one of the season’s top highlights, Buescher pulled off a gutsy, five wide move …

Here’s a close look at Buescher’s view of going five-wide …

Denny Hamlin and Larson raced each other out front Sunday. Sound familiar? …

Well, well, well … We think we've seen these two up front before. 😉 pic.twitter.com/YOz7RIpafA — NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 5, 2024

Last year, Hamlin clipped Larson on the last lap, stealing the win from the 2021 Cup champion ….

Last year at Kansas Speedway in the NASCAR Cup Series pic.twitter.com/B25ntg1EY9 — ArturaX (@MclarenArtura) May 5, 2024

Making is way through the field, Larson engaged with Ross Chastain in a fight for the lead …

Buescher maintained control throughout much of Stage 2, claiming his first stage win of the season …

Chris Buescher takes the second stage at Kansas.@AlwaysRaceDay pic.twitter.com/2rWgjqlWxG — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) May 6, 2024

Then, Buescher became enraged after a crew member was penalized for going over the wall too soon during pit stops to open Stage 3. “That cannot happen,” he screamed over his team radio. On top of the lost time and position, a tear off was left behind. Buescher was forced to start from the back of the field …

PENALTY: A member of the No. 17 crew was over-the-wall too soon.@Chris_Buescher will start at the rear of the field on the restart pic.twitter.com/rOd6o05pm9 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 6, 2024

Buescher rallies throughout Stage 3 …

Chris Buescher is back in this thing pic.twitter.com/BD1544j8oI — Rubbin is Racing (@rubbinisracing) May 6, 2024

Seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson continued to struggle as a part-time pilot, crashing out Sunday after Corey LaJoie (7) bumped the rear of the No. 84 Toyota. Austin Hill was also caught up in the accident …

Jimmie Johnson checked up and Corey LaJoie got into the back of him. pic.twitter.com/VodMeC37yG — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 6, 2024

With two wins, six top-five finishes and a series-high six stage wins, Larson moved 29 points ahead of Martin Truex Jr. in the regular-season points standings …

Kyle Larson has now led the Regular Season points standings for 5 straight races This is the longest Larson has been the points leader in the Regular Season since 2017, 7 years ago. pic.twitter.com/qW5nENaSum — Trey Ryan (@TreyRyan99) May 6, 2024