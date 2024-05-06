NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Cup Series Fans Watch History As Kyle Larson Edges Chris Buescher By 0.001 Seconds, Claiming AdventHealth 400 At Kansas Speedway

Jeff Hawkins
kyle larson wins closest finish ever at kansas (1)

Along the final stretch at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series machines of Kyle Larson and Chris Buescher collided twice just before creating the weekend’s second photo finish.

The opener occurred during the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday as Mystik Dan was crowned victorious.

The closer came about as Larson edged Buescher by 0.001 seconds, claiming the rain-delayed AdventHealth 400 in overtime creating the closest finish in circuit history.

Buscher endured an up-and-down event. After executing a gutsy, five-wide move, the driver of the No. 17 Ford was forced to rally from a pit-road incident to appear to the Fox Sports announcers that he beat Larson to the start/finish line.

Fox Sports’ Mike Joy had the call at the finish: “Coming to the line … crash together … I believe … Buescher.”

Clint Bowyer chimed in: “This going to be a huge win for Buscher.”

Until it wasn’t.

Less than a minute later, Larson was awarded the victory by race officials.

Buescher reacted hard to the outcome.

“I don’t know what to say right now,” Buescher told Fox Sports.

X (Twitter) users replied to one of the best finishes in stock car racing history, set up by Kyle Busch’s spin out with five rotations remaining in regulation …

Larson and Buescher’s last-lap duel re-wrote NASCAR records …

There has been chatter about making the 1.5-mile tri-oval as the new site for the Championship 4 event, replacing Phoenix Raceway. After Sunday’s thriller, who could argue with the picturesque venue …

Before the rain started falling, causing a delay in the start of Sunday’s race, the Chief “Hitman” checked out the garage area scene …

When rain started falling, track-drying trucks became busy …

Once the weather started to clear, crew members from the 38 different teams made their way back to their stations …

After nearly three hours, the delayed green flag finally flew at Kansas …

Creating one of the season’s top highlights, Buescher pulled off a gutsy, five wide move …

Here’s a close look at Buescher’s view of going five-wide …

Denny Hamlin and Larson raced each other out front Sunday. Sound familiar? …

Last year, Hamlin clipped Larson on the last lap, stealing the win from the 2021 Cup champion ….

Making is way through the field, Larson engaged with Ross Chastain in a fight for the lead …

Buescher maintained control throughout much of Stage 2, claiming his first stage win of the season …

Then, Buescher became enraged after a crew member was penalized for going over the wall too soon during pit stops to open Stage 3. “That cannot happen,” he screamed over his team radio. On top of the lost time and position, a tear off was left behind. Buescher was forced to start from the back of the field …

Buescher rallies throughout Stage 3 …

Seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson continued to struggle as a part-time pilot, crashing out Sunday after Corey LaJoie (7) bumped the rear of the No. 84 Toyota. Austin Hill was also caught up in the accident …

With two wins, six top-five finishes and a series-high six stage wins, Larson moved 29 points ahead of Martin Truex Jr. in the regular-season points standings …

