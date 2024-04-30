NASCAR Cup Series driver Christopher Bell has qualified for the past two Championship 4 races.

Something appears to be off with the No. 20 Toyota garage?

A recent slump has left him in 17th place after falling four spots last Sunday at Dover Motor Speedway. Caught up in a Stage 3 accident, Bell finished P34. He has finished 30th or worse in three of his past four outings.

Bell’s playoff position is safe after winning at Phoenix Raceway in Week 4, but with four consecutive races outside of the top 17, Bell is heading to Kansas Speedway, a venue he has recorded four top-eight finishes in his past five races at the 1.5-mile oval track.

Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s AdventHealth 400, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the 12th race on the 2024 NASCAR schedule.

AdventHealth 400 Storylines

Bubba Wallace, who has yet to earn a top-10 finish at Dover during Cup competition, failed again Sunday, causing a four-car collision and placing P32. Wallace has finished 30th or worst in back-to-back starts, falling off the playoff pace. How’s MJ taking it?

How will Ryan Preece rebound from a last-place finish at Dover? A fire in his machine knocked him out Sunday, but is he starting to feel more internal team heat? Preece has one top-10 in 11 races and ranks 28th in the points standings. It’s definitely getting hot for Preece.

Noah Gragson has compiled consecutive top-six finishes for the first time in his Cup career. Is he coming into his own during his first season with Stewart-Haas Racing?

Awesome work by @noahgragson and the entire 10 team. Finishing the day with another Top-10. Working hard and running up front all day!

#NASCAR | #Wurth400 pic.twitter.com/CTVdj5fGTf — Clear 28 Agency (@Clear28Agency) April 28, 2024

AdventHealth 400 Driver Odds

Here is an early look at the drivers’ odds for the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway, according to BetOnline Sportsbook:

Driver NASCAR Cup Series’ AdventHealth 400 Odds

Play Kyle Larson +400 Denny Hamlin +450 Tyler Reddick +650 Martin Truex Jr. +750 William Byron +750 Christopher Bell +925 Chase Elliott +1000 Bubba Wallace +1400 Ty Gibbs +1600 Ryan Blaney +1600 Ross Chastain +1800 Alex Bowman +2200 Kyle Busch +2200 Joey Logano +3300 Brad Keselowski +3300 Chris Buescher +4000 Noah Gragson +5000 Chase Briscoe +8000 Daniel Suarez +8000 Michael McDowell +10000 Carson Hocevar +15000 Josh Berry +15000 Austin Cindric +20000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +20000 Ryan Preece +25000 Austin Dillon +25000 Jimmie Johnson +25000 John Hunter Nemechek +30000 Corey LaJoie +30000 Austin Hill +30000 Todd Gilliland +50000 Justin Haley +50000 Zane Smith +50000 Daniel Hemric +50000 Harrison Burton +50000 Riley Herbst +100000 Derek Kraus +100000

AdventHealth 400 Predictions and Picks

Here are our best NASCAR bets for the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway:

Kyle Larson (+400)

The Cup points leader has earned a top-five in five of the circuit’s opening 11 events. Larson, the pre-qualifying betting favorite, couldn’t overtake Hamlin after being passed on a restart with 72 laps to go and settle for P2 at Dover.

Denny Hamlin (+450)

With three wins in his past seven outings, Hamlin is putting together a consistent campaign, leading the field in all 11 Cup races. He’s the lone pilot to do that.

Kyle Busch (+2200)

Busch has suffered through an up-and-down season. His P4 at Dover was his best run since a P3 at Atlanta, a span of eight races. Winless so far on the Cup Series, Busch climbed back into the playoff chance after rising six spots.

You ever wonder how they load a NASCAR Truck? pic.twitter.com/jmqKLNDdq2 — RGAr152.0 (@rgar152) April 28, 2024