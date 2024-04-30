NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400: BetOnline Sportsbook's Odds, Predictions, Best Bets At Kansas Speedway

Jeff Hawkins
Sports Editor
NASCAR: Cup Practice & Qualifying

NASCAR Cup Series driver Christopher Bell has qualified for the past two Championship 4 races.

Something appears to be off with the No. 20 Toyota garage?

A recent slump has left him in 17th place after falling four spots last Sunday at Dover Motor Speedway. Caught up in a Stage 3 accident, Bell finished P34. He has finished 30th or worse in three of his past four outings.

Bell’s playoff position is safe after winning at Phoenix Raceway in Week 4, but with four consecutive races outside of the top 17, Bell is heading to Kansas Speedway, a venue he has recorded four top-eight finishes in his past five races at the 1.5-mile oval track.

Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s AdventHealth 400, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the 12th race on the 2024 NASCAR schedule.

AdventHealth 400 Storylines

  • Bubba Wallace, who has yet to earn a top-10 finish at Dover during Cup competition, failed again Sunday, causing a four-car collision and placing P32. Wallace has finished 30th or worst in back-to-back starts, falling off the playoff pace. How’s MJ taking it?
  • How will Ryan Preece rebound from a last-place finish at Dover? A fire in his machine knocked him out Sunday, but is he starting to feel more internal team heat? Preece has one top-10 in 11 races and ranks 28th in the points standings. It’s definitely getting hot for Preece.
  • Noah Gragson has compiled consecutive top-six finishes for the first time in his Cup career. Is he coming into his own during his first season with Stewart-Haas Racing?

AdventHealth 400 Driver Odds

Here is an early look at the drivers’ odds for the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway, according to BetOnline Sportsbook:

Driver NASCAR Cup Series’ AdventHealth 400 Odds
 Play
Kyle Larson +400 BetOnline logo
Denny Hamlin +450 BetOnline logo
Tyler Reddick +650 BetOnline logo
Martin Truex Jr. +750 BetOnline logo
William Byron +750 BetOnline logo
Christopher Bell +925 BetOnline logo
Chase Elliott  +1000 BetOnline logo
Bubba Wallace +1400 BetOnline logo
Ty Gibbs +1600 BetOnline logo
Ryan Blaney +1600 BetOnline logo
Ross Chastain +1800 BetOnline logo
Alex Bowman +2200 BetOnline logo
Kyle Busch +2200 BetOnline logo
Joey Logano +3300 BetOnline logo
Brad Keselowski +3300 BetOnline logo
Chris Buescher +4000 BetOnline logo
Noah Gragson +5000 BetOnline logo
Chase Briscoe +8000 BetOnline logo
Daniel Suarez +8000 BetOnline logo
Michael McDowell +10000 BetOnline logo
Carson Hocevar +15000 BetOnline logo
 Josh Berry +15000 BetOnline logo
Austin Cindric +20000 BetOnline logo
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +20000 BetOnline logo
Ryan Preece +25000 BetOnline logo
Austin Dillon +25000 BetOnline logo
Jimmie Johnson +25000 BetOnline logo
John Hunter Nemechek +30000 BetOnline logo
Corey LaJoie  +30000 BetOnline logo
Austin Hill +30000 BetOnline logo
Todd Gilliland +50000 BetOnline logo
Justin Haley +50000 BetOnline logo
 Zane Smith +50000 BetOnline logo
Daniel Hemric +50000 BetOnline logo
Harrison Burton +50000 BetOnline logo
 Riley Herbst +100000 BetOnline logo
Derek Kraus +100000 BetOnline logo

*Odds current at time of publication

AdventHealth 400 Predictions and Picks

Here are our best NASCAR bets for the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway:

Kyle Larson (+400)

The Cup points leader has earned a top-five in five of the circuit’s opening 11 events. Larson, the pre-qualifying betting favorite, couldn’t overtake Hamlin after being passed on a restart with 72 laps to go and settle for P2 at Dover.

Denny Hamlin (+450)

With three wins in his past seven outings, Hamlin is putting together a consistent campaign, leading the field in all 11 Cup races. He’s the lone pilot to do that.

Kyle Busch (+2200)

Busch has suffered through an up-and-down season. His P4 at Dover was his best run since a P3 at Atlanta, a span of eight races. Winless so far on the Cup Series, Busch climbed back into the playoff chance after rising six spots.

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
