NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400 Entry List: Dates, Event Times At Kansas Speedway

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
nascar enry list for kansas (1)

NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin called his win. Now he’s calling for two more. 

After declaring earlier in the week he would win Sunday’s race at Dover Motor Speedway, Hamlin followed through and successfully blocked out Kyle Larson over the final laps, claiming his 54th career Cup victory, tying him for 12th all-time with Lee Petty. 

Hamlin, who had two wins in the opening 10 outings this season, made the prediction after his crew chief, Chris Gabehart, suggested the Joe Gibbs Racing team needed at least one more trip to Victory Lane before the all-star event at North Wilkesboro Speedway to cement its second-half run for his coveted first series title. 

Hamilin ranks fourth in the points standings, 49 points behind front-runner Kyle Larson. 

Since he called the Dover win, Hamlin said he is targeting a trifecta after upcoming events at Kansas Speedway and Darlington Speedway. 

“I mean, Chris Gabehart told me that I needed to win one of the next three weeks to feel good about where we’re at at the All-Star break,” Hamlin told NASCAR.com. “And so I told him I’d get it done, if not win all three.” 

NASCAR National Series Weekend Schedule

Here is a list of NASCAR National Series events this weekend at Kansas Speedway (All Times ET):

Friday

  • 10 a.m.: ARCA Menards Series open practice

Saturday

  • 10:25 a.m.: ARCA Menards Series practice
  • 11:10 a.m.: ARCA Menards Series qualifying
  • 12:05 p.m.: Truck Series practice
  • 12:35 p.m.: Truck Series qualifying
  • 2 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series Tide 150 race
  • 5:05 p.m.: Cup Series practice
  • 5:50 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying
  • 8 p.m.: Truck Series Heart of America 200 race

Sunday

  • 3 p.m.: Cup Series AdventHealth 400 race

NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400 Entry List

Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.

  • 1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, No. 1 Chevrolet
  • 2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, No. 2 Ford
  • 3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, No. 3 Chevrolet
  • 4, Josh Berry, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 4 Ford
  • 5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 5 Chevrolet
  • 6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, No. 6 Ford
  • 7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet
  • 8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, No. 8 Chevrolet
  • 9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet
  • 10, Noah Gragson, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 10 Ford
  • 11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 11 Toyota
  • 12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, No. 12 Ford
  • 13, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 14 Ford
  • 14, Riley Herbst, Rick Ware Racing, No. 15 Ford
  • 15, Derek Kraus, Kaulig Racing, No. 16 Chevrolet
  • 16, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, No. 17 Ford
  • 17, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 Toyota
  • 18, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 Toyota
  • 19, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, No. 21 Ford
  • 20, Joey Logano, Team Penske, No. 22 Ford
  • 21, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, No. 23 Toyota
  • 22, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 24 Chevrolet
  • 23, Daniel Hemric, Kaulig Racing, No. 31 Chevrolet
  • 24, Austin Hill, Richard Childress Racing, No. 33 Chevrolet
  • 25, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, 34 Ford
  • 26, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford
  • 27, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 41 Ford
  • 28, John Hunter Nemechek, Legacy Motor Club, No. 42 Chevrolet
  • 29, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, No. 43 Chevrolet
  • 30, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, No.45 Toyota
  • 31, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, No. 47 Chevrolet
  • 32, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 48 Chevrolet
  • 33, Justin Haley, Rick Ware Racing, No. 51 Ford
  • 34, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 54 Toyota
  • 35, Zane Smith, Spire Motorsports, No. 71 Chevrolet
  • 36, Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet
  • 37, Jimmie Johnson, Legacy Motor Club, No. 84 Chevrolet
  • 38, Daniel Suárez, Trackhouse Racing, No. 99 Chevrolet

Topics  
AdventHealth 400 NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR News and Rumors X (Twitter)
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR News and Rumors
cory heim truck series at COTA (1)

NASCAR Truck Series Heart of America 200 Entry List: Dates, Event Times At Kansas Speedway

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  4h
NASCAR News and Rumors
DENNY hamlin wins wurth 400 at dover (1)
NASCAR Cup Series Fans Respond To Denny Hamlin Air-Blocking Kyle Larson To Earn Würth 400 Victory At Dover Motor Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  22h
NASCAR News and Rumors
kyle busch pole at dover (1)
NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400: Qualifying, Kyle Busch’s Pole Position, Lineup At Dover Motor Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Apr 27 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
cup series final lap crash at dega (1)
NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400: BetOnline Sportsbook’s Odds, Predictions, Best Bets At Dover Motor Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Apr 23 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
jesse love wins first race xfinity (1)
NASCAR Xfinity Series BetRivers 200 Entry List: Dates, Event Times At Dover Motor Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Apr 22 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
tyler reddick celebrates geico 500 win at dega (1)
NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400 Entry List: Dates, Event Times At Dover Motor Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Apr 22 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
austin hill wins talladega pole (1)
NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300: Qualifying, Austin Hill’s Pole Position, Lineup At Talladega Superspeedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Apr 19 2024
More News
Arrow to top