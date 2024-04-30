NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin called his win. Now he’s calling for two more.

After declaring earlier in the week he would win Sunday’s race at Dover Motor Speedway, Hamlin followed through and successfully blocked out Kyle Larson over the final laps, claiming his 54th career Cup victory, tying him for 12th all-time with Lee Petty.

Hamlin, who had two wins in the opening 10 outings this season, made the prediction after his crew chief, Chris Gabehart, suggested the Joe Gibbs Racing team needed at least one more trip to Victory Lane before the all-star event at North Wilkesboro Speedway to cement its second-half run for his coveted first series title.

Hamilin ranks fourth in the points standings, 49 points behind front-runner Kyle Larson.

Since he called the Dover win, Hamlin said he is targeting a trifecta after upcoming events at Kansas Speedway and Darlington Speedway.

“I mean, Chris Gabehart told me that I needed to win one of the next three weeks to feel good about where we’re at at the All-Star break,” Hamlin told NASCAR.com. “And so I told him I’d get it done, if not win all three.”

NASCAR National Series Weekend Schedule

Here is a list of NASCAR National Series events this weekend at Kansas Speedway (All Times ET):

Friday

10 a.m.: ARCA Menards Series open practice

Saturday

10:25 a.m.: ARCA Menards Series practice

11:10 a.m.: ARCA Menards Series qualifying

12:05 p.m.: Truck Series practice

12:35 p.m.: Truck Series qualifying

2 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series Tide 150 race

5:05 p.m.: Cup Series practice

5:50 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying

8 p.m.: Truck Series Heart of America 200 race

Sunday

3 p.m.: Cup Series AdventHealth 400 race

New look, same amazing race track! pic.twitter.com/yHgpDjUuXk — Kansas Speedway (@kansasspeedway) January 11, 2024

NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400 Entry List

Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.

1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, No. 1 Chevrolet

2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, No. 2 Ford

3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, No. 3 Chevrolet

4, Josh Berry, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 4 Ford

5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 5 Chevrolet

6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, No. 6 Ford

7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet

8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, No. 8 Chevrolet

9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet

10, Noah Gragson, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 10 Ford

11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 11 Toyota

12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, No. 12 Ford

13, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 14 Ford

14, Riley Herbst, Rick Ware Racing, No. 15 Ford

15, Derek Kraus, Kaulig Racing, No. 16 Chevrolet

16, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, No. 17 Ford

17, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 Toyota

18, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 Toyota

19, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, No. 21 Ford

20, Joey Logano, Team Penske, No. 22 Ford

21, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, No. 23 Toyota

22, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 24 Chevrolet

23, Daniel Hemric, Kaulig Racing, No. 31 Chevrolet

24, Austin Hill, Richard Childress Racing, No. 33 Chevrolet

25, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, 34 Ford

26, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford

27, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 41 Ford

28, John Hunter Nemechek, Legacy Motor Club, No. 42 Chevrolet

29, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, No. 43 Chevrolet

30, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, No.45 Toyota

31, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, No. 47 Chevrolet

32, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 48 Chevrolet

33, Justin Haley, Rick Ware Racing, No. 51 Ford

34, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 54 Toyota

35, Zane Smith, Spire Motorsports, No. 71 Chevrolet

36, Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet

37, Jimmie Johnson, Legacy Motor Club, No. 84 Chevrolet

38, Daniel Suárez, Trackhouse Racing, No. 99 Chevrolet

“The aero blocking is just so bad, and everybody knows it and uses it as a defense item.” -Hear more from Kyle Busch at Dover: #NASCAR 📹 @AnthonyDamcott pic.twitter.com/AD488eQrHR — Frontstretch (@Frontstretch) April 28, 2024