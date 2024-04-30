NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin called his win. Now he’s calling for two more.
After declaring earlier in the week he would win Sunday’s race at Dover Motor Speedway, Hamlin followed through and successfully blocked out Kyle Larson over the final laps, claiming his 54th career Cup victory, tying him for 12th all-time with Lee Petty.
Hamlin, who had two wins in the opening 10 outings this season, made the prediction after his crew chief, Chris Gabehart, suggested the Joe Gibbs Racing team needed at least one more trip to Victory Lane before the all-star event at North Wilkesboro Speedway to cement its second-half run for his coveted first series title.
Hamilin ranks fourth in the points standings, 49 points behind front-runner Kyle Larson.
Since he called the Dover win, Hamlin said he is targeting a trifecta after upcoming events at Kansas Speedway and Darlington Speedway.
“I mean, Chris Gabehart told me that I needed to win one of the next three weeks to feel good about where we’re at at the All-Star break,” Hamlin told NASCAR.com. “And so I told him I’d get it done, if not win all three.”
He called his shot! pic.twitter.com/g494zhINLd
— NASCAR (@NASCAR) April 28, 2024
NASCAR National Series Weekend Schedule
Here is a list of NASCAR National Series events this weekend at Kansas Speedway (All Times ET):
Friday
- 10 a.m.: ARCA Menards Series open practice
Saturday
- 10:25 a.m.: ARCA Menards Series practice
- 11:10 a.m.: ARCA Menards Series qualifying
- 12:05 p.m.: Truck Series practice
- 12:35 p.m.: Truck Series qualifying
- 2 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series Tide 150 race
- 5:05 p.m.: Cup Series practice
- 5:50 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying
- 8 p.m.: Truck Series Heart of America 200 race
Sunday
- 3 p.m.: Cup Series AdventHealth 400 race
New look, same amazing race track! pic.twitter.com/yHgpDjUuXk
— Kansas Speedway (@kansasspeedway) January 11, 2024
NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400 Entry List
Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.
- 1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, No. 1 Chevrolet
- 2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, No. 2 Ford
- 3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, No. 3 Chevrolet
- 4, Josh Berry, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 4 Ford
- 5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 5 Chevrolet
- 6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, No. 6 Ford
- 7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet
- 8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, No. 8 Chevrolet
- 9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet
- 10, Noah Gragson, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 10 Ford
- 11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 11 Toyota
- 12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, No. 12 Ford
- 13, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 14 Ford
- 14, Riley Herbst, Rick Ware Racing, No. 15 Ford
- 15, Derek Kraus, Kaulig Racing, No. 16 Chevrolet
- 16, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, No. 17 Ford
- 17, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 Toyota
- 18, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 Toyota
- 19, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, No. 21 Ford
- 20, Joey Logano, Team Penske, No. 22 Ford
- 21, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, No. 23 Toyota
- 22, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 24 Chevrolet
- 23, Daniel Hemric, Kaulig Racing, No. 31 Chevrolet
- 24, Austin Hill, Richard Childress Racing, No. 33 Chevrolet
- 25, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, 34 Ford
- 26, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford
- 27, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 41 Ford
- 28, John Hunter Nemechek, Legacy Motor Club, No. 42 Chevrolet
- 29, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, No. 43 Chevrolet
- 30, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, No.45 Toyota
- 31, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, No. 47 Chevrolet
- 32, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 48 Chevrolet
- 33, Justin Haley, Rick Ware Racing, No. 51 Ford
- 34, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 54 Toyota
- 35, Zane Smith, Spire Motorsports, No. 71 Chevrolet
- 36, Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet
- 37, Jimmie Johnson, Legacy Motor Club, No. 84 Chevrolet
- 38, Daniel Suárez, Trackhouse Racing, No. 99 Chevrolet
“The aero blocking is just so bad, and everybody knows it and uses it as a defense item.” -Hear more from Kyle Busch at Dover: #NASCAR
📹 @AnthonyDamcott pic.twitter.com/AD488eQrHR
— Frontstretch (@Frontstretch) April 28, 2024