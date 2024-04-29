NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Truck Series Heart of America 200 Entry List: Dates, Event Times At Kansas Speedway

Jeff Hawkins
cory heim truck series at COTA (1)

Seventeen days ago, Corey Heim came up short against Kyle Busch.

A lot has happened in the time since Heim and the NASCAR Truck Series last competed at Texas Motor Speedway on April 12.

Heim, who trails circuit leader Christian Eckes by two points, competed in his first Cup Series event Sunday, earning a P25 at Dover Motor Speedway after quialifying No. 32.

Heim endured a pit altercation with Tyler Reddick, which ended up costing him two laps and about 10 finishing spots.

“That’s part racing,” Heim said, as reported by Frontstretch.com

Heim was subbing for injured Erik Jones in the No. 43 Toyota. Entering the weekend, Heim had never previously piloted a Next Gen machine.

“I felt really emotional,” Heim said. “I feel like I’ve worked so hard for this moment. To finish where I ended up is unfortunate. I feel like I worked my butt off to be there. It’s a really cool moment for me.”

With Legacy Motor Club announcing the decision to sub for Jones will be decided week-to-week, Heim returns to the Truck Series this weekend at Kansas Speedway. He has posted top-10 finishes in all seven of the series’ outings this season, including one win and five top-fives.

NASCAR National Series Weekend Schedule

Here is a list of NASCAR National Series events this weekend at Kansas Speedway (All Times ET):

Friday

  • 10 a.m.: ARCA Menards Series open practice

Saturday

  • 10:25 a.m.: ARCA Menards Series practice
  • 11:10 a.m.: ARCA Menards Series qualifying
  • 12:05 p.m.: Truck Series practice
  • 12:35 p.m.: Truck Series qualifying
  • 2 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series Tide 150 race
  • 5:05 p.m.: Cup Series practice
  • 5:50 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying
  • 8 p.m.: Truck Series Heart of America 200 race

Sunday

  • 3 p.m.: Cup Series AdventHealth 400 race

NASCAR Truck Series Heart of America 200 Entry List

Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.

  • 1, Brett Moffitt, TRICON Garage, No. 1 Toyota
  • 2, Mason Massey, Young’s Motorsports, No. 02 Chevrolet
  • 3, Nicholas Sanchez, Rev Racing, No. 2 Chevrolet
  • 4, Dean Thompson, TRICON Garage, No. 5 Toyota
  • 5, Connor Mosack, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet
  • 6, Grant Enfinger, CR7 Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet
  • 7, Jennifer Jo Cobb, Jennifer Jo Cobb Racing, No. 10 Chevrolet
  • 8, Corey Heim, TRICON Garage, No. 11 Toyota
  • 9, Jake Garcia, ThorSport Racing, No. 13 Ford
  • 10, Tanner Gray, TRICON Garage, No. 15 Toyota
  • 11, Taylor Gray, TRICON Garage, No. 17 Toyota
  • 12, Tyler Ankrum, McAnally Hilgemann Racing, No. 18 Chevrolet
  • 13, Christian Eckes, McAnally Hilgemann Racing, No. 19 Chevrolet
  • 14, Mason Maggio, Reaume Brothers Racing, No. 22 Ford
  • 15, Ty Dillon, Rackley W.A.R., No. 25 Chevrolet
  • 16, Bret Holmes, Bret Holmes Racing, No. 32 Chevrolet
  • 17, Lawless Alan, Reaume Brothers Racing, No. 33 Ford
  • 18, Layne Riggs, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford
  • 19, Bayley Currey, Niece Motorsports, No. 41 Chevrolet
  • 20, Matt Mills, Niece Motorsports, No. 42 Chevrolet
  • 21, Daniel Dye, McAnally Hilgemann Racing, No. 43 Chevrolet
  • 22, Kaden Honeycutt, Niece Motorsports, No. 45 Chevrolet
  • 23, Thad Moffitt, Faction Motorsports, No. 46 Chevrolet
  • 24, Stewart Friesen, Halmar Friesen Racing, No. 52 Toyota
  • 25, Timmy Hill, Hill Motorsports, No. 56 Toyota
  • 26, Cam Waters, ThorSport Racing, No. 66 Ford
  • 27, Rajah Caruth, Spire Motorsports, No. 71 Chevrolet
  • 28, Spencer Boyd, Freedom Racing Enterprises, No. 76 Chevrolet
  • 29, Chase Purdy, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet
  • 30, Matt Crafton, ThorSport Motorsports, No. 88 Ford
  • 31, Zane Smith, McAnally Hilgemann Racing, No. 91 Chevrolet
  • 32, Ty Majeski, ThorSport Racing, No. 98 Ford
  • 33, Ben Rhodes, ThorSport Racing, No. 99 Ford

Jeff Hawkins

