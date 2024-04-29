Seventeen days ago, Corey Heim came up short against Kyle Busch.

A lot has happened in the time since Heim and the NASCAR Truck Series last competed at Texas Motor Speedway on April 12.

Heim, who trails circuit leader Christian Eckes by two points, competed in his first Cup Series event Sunday, earning a P25 at Dover Motor Speedway after quialifying No. 32.

Heim endured a pit altercation with Tyler Reddick, which ended up costing him two laps and about 10 finishing spots.

“That’s part racing,” Heim said, as reported by Frontstretch.com

Heim was subbing for injured Erik Jones in the No. 43 Toyota. Entering the weekend, Heim had never previously piloted a Next Gen machine.

“I felt really emotional,” Heim said. “I feel like I’ve worked so hard for this moment. To finish where I ended up is unfortunate. I feel like I worked my butt off to be there. It’s a really cool moment for me.”

With Legacy Motor Club announcing the decision to sub for Jones will be decided week-to-week, Heim returns to the Truck Series this weekend at Kansas Speedway. He has posted top-10 finishes in all seven of the series’ outings this season, including one win and five top-fives.

“Tyler Reddick yeeted Corey Heim right out of the way.” – @KevinHarvick pic.twitter.com/AIOB1zTW0x — HarvickHappyHour (@HarvickHappyPod) April 28, 2024

NASCAR National Series Weekend Schedule

Here is a list of NASCAR National Series events this weekend at Kansas Speedway (All Times ET):

Friday

10 a.m.: ARCA Menards Series open practice

Saturday

10:25 a.m.: ARCA Menards Series practice

11:10 a.m.: ARCA Menards Series qualifying

12:05 p.m.: Truck Series practice

12:35 p.m.: Truck Series qualifying

2 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series Tide 150 race

5:05 p.m.: Cup Series practice

5:50 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying

8 p.m.: Truck Series Heart of America 200 race

Sunday

3 p.m.: Cup Series AdventHealth 400 race

The reason we show up every weekend: You. This week, keep an eye on your favorite track social handles as we celebrate those of you who support us throughout the season. #NASCARLegends pic.twitter.com/s8Wgd3B1AB — NASCAR Nation (@NASCARNation) April 22, 2024

NASCAR Truck Series Heart of America 200 Entry List

Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.

1, Brett Moffitt, TRICON Garage, No. 1 Toyota

2, Mason Massey, Young’s Motorsports, No. 02 Chevrolet

3, Nicholas Sanchez, Rev Racing, No. 2 Chevrolet

4, Dean Thompson, TRICON Garage, No. 5 Toyota

5, Connor Mosack, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet

6, Grant Enfinger, CR7 Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet

7, Jennifer Jo Cobb, Jennifer Jo Cobb Racing, No. 10 Chevrolet

8, Corey Heim, TRICON Garage, No. 11 Toyota

9, Jake Garcia, ThorSport Racing, No. 13 Ford

10, Tanner Gray, TRICON Garage, No. 15 Toyota

11, Taylor Gray, TRICON Garage, No. 17 Toyota

12, Tyler Ankrum, McAnally Hilgemann Racing, No. 18 Chevrolet

13, Christian Eckes, McAnally Hilgemann Racing, No. 19 Chevrolet

14, Mason Maggio, Reaume Brothers Racing, No. 22 Ford

15, Ty Dillon, Rackley W.A.R., No. 25 Chevrolet

16, Bret Holmes, Bret Holmes Racing, No. 32 Chevrolet

17, Lawless Alan, Reaume Brothers Racing, No. 33 Ford

18, Layne Riggs, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford

19, Bayley Currey, Niece Motorsports, No. 41 Chevrolet

20, Matt Mills, Niece Motorsports, No. 42 Chevrolet

21, Daniel Dye, McAnally Hilgemann Racing, No. 43 Chevrolet

22, Kaden Honeycutt, Niece Motorsports, No. 45 Chevrolet

23, Thad Moffitt, Faction Motorsports, No. 46 Chevrolet

24, Stewart Friesen, Halmar Friesen Racing, No. 52 Toyota

25, Timmy Hill, Hill Motorsports, No. 56 Toyota

26, Cam Waters, ThorSport Racing, No. 66 Ford

27, Rajah Caruth, Spire Motorsports, No. 71 Chevrolet

28, Spencer Boyd, Freedom Racing Enterprises, No. 76 Chevrolet

29, Chase Purdy, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet

30, Matt Crafton, ThorSport Motorsports, No. 88 Ford

31, Zane Smith, McAnally Hilgemann Racing, No. 91 Chevrolet

32, Ty Majeski, ThorSport Racing, No. 98 Ford

33, Ben Rhodes, ThorSport Racing, No. 99 Ford

A new face will race the No. 7.@connormosack will run select races in our No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado in the @NASCAR_Trucks Series starting next weekend in Kansas. Learn more: https://t.co/raW2xus12D pic.twitter.com/XkfO5c0ovp — Spire Motorsports (@SpireMotorsport) April 23, 2024