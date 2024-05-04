Chase Purdy has had three-plus weeks to contemplate his early season struggles in the NASCAR Truck Series.

In seven starts, Purdy has registered just one top-five finish. In the other six events, his average finish was 23rd. Entering Saturday night’s Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway, Purdy’s team wanted to make a statement coming off the circuit’s break.

He did.

Purdy, the brother of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, earned the pole position Saturday afternoon with a hot lap of 175.735 mph, his second straight at the 1.5-mile tri-oval.

“It’s huge,” Purdy told Fox Sports. “It’s been kind of a struggle this season. The pole today is great for our momentum to go into tonight’s race.”

Purdy edged Ty Majeski during the qualifying run, beating the No. 98 Ford by 0.004 seconds.

With Purdy starting on the inside of the front row and teammates Rajah Caruth (175.08 mph) and Connor Mosack (174.989) playing P4 and P5, respectively Spire Motorsports qualified three of the top five machines for Saturday night’s event.

Ex-Truck Champ Jack Sprague Honored By Hall Nomination

As the Truck Series returns from a 22-day hiatus at Kansas, one of the circuit’s initial stars is back in the NASCAR spotlight.

Jack Sprague, a three-time series champion, is one of 15 nominees for the Class of 2025 NASCAR Hall of Fame. Among the series’ inaugural drivers in 1995, Sprague placed first or second in points standings five times over six years (1996-2001).

The Spring Lake, Mich., native competed until 2011, claiming 28 wins and 32 pole positions. He claimed series titles in 1997, ‘99 and 2001.

Sprague told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio how honored he was to be nominated.

“It’s the who’s who of the sport and even to be considered, (it’s) a big accomplishment,” he said.

Starting Lineup for NASCAR Truck Series’ Heart of America 200

Here is a look at the lineup for Saturday’s NASCAR Truck Series’ Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway:

Starting Position, Driver, Car No., Team

1, Chase Purdy, 77, Spire Motorsports

2, Ty Majeski, 98, ThorSport Racing

3, Ty Dillon, 25, Rackley W.A.R.

4, Rajah Caruth, 71, Spire Motorsports

5, Connor Mosack, 7, Spire Motorsports

6, Daniel Dye, 43, McAnally Hilgemann Racing

7, Jake Garcia, 13, ThorSport Racing

8, Stewart Friesen, 52, Halmar Friesen Racing

9, Zane Smith, 91, McAnally Hilgemann Racing

10, Christian Eckes, 19, McAnally Hilgemann Racing

11, Ben Rhodes, 99, ThorSport Racing

12, Tyler Ankrum, 18, McAnally Hilgemann Racing

13, Corey Heim, 11, TRICON Garage

14, Matt Crafton, 88, ThorSport Racing

15, Matt Mills, 42, Niece Motorsports

16, Grant Enfinger, 9, CR7 Motorsports

17, Taylor Gray, 17, TRICON Garage

18, Tanner Gray, 15, TRICON Garage

19, Brett Moffitt, 1, TRICON Garage

20, Cam Waters, 66, ThorSport Racing

21, Bayley Currey, 41, Niece Motorsports

22, Dean Thompson, 5, TRICON Garage

23, Kaden Honeycutt, 45, Niece Motorsports

24, Bret Holmes, 32, Bret Holmes Racing

25, Layne Riggs, 38, Front Row Motorsports

26, Thad Moffitt, 46, Faction Motorsports

27, Spencer Boyd, 76, Freedom Racing Enterprises

28, Lawless Alan, 33, Reaume Brothers Racing

29, Mason Maggio, 22, Reaume Brothers Racing

30, Jennifer Jo Cobb, 10, Jennifer Jo Cobb Racing

31, Nicholas Sanchez, 2, Rev Racing

32, Timmy Hill, 56, Hill Motorsports

33, Mason Massey, 02, Young Motorsports

