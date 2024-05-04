NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Truck Series Heart of America 200: Qualifying, Chase Purdy’s Pole Position, Lineup At Kansas Speedway

Jeff Hawkins
Chase Purdy has had three-plus weeks to contemplate his early season struggles in the NASCAR Truck Series.

In seven starts, Purdy has registered just one top-five finish. In the other six events, his average finish was 23rd. Entering Saturday night’s Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway, Purdy’s team wanted to make a statement coming off the circuit’s break.

He did.

Purdy, the brother of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, earned the pole position Saturday afternoon with a hot lap of 175.735 mph, his second straight at the 1.5-mile tri-oval.

“It’s huge,” Purdy told Fox Sports. “It’s been kind of a struggle this season. The pole today is great for our momentum to go into tonight’s race.”

Purdy edged Ty Majeski during the qualifying run, beating the No. 98 Ford by 0.004 seconds.

With Purdy starting on the inside of the front row and teammates Rajah Caruth (175.08 mph) and Connor Mosack (174.989) playing P4 and P5, respectively Spire Motorsports qualified three of the top five machines for Saturday night’s event.

Ex-Truck Champ Jack Sprague Honored By Hall Nomination

As the Truck Series returns from a 22-day hiatus at Kansas, one of the circuit’s initial stars is back in the NASCAR spotlight.

Jack Sprague, a three-time series champion, is one of 15 nominees for the Class of 2025 NASCAR Hall of Fame. Among the series’ inaugural drivers in 1995, Sprague placed first or second in points standings five times over six years (1996-2001).

The Spring Lake, Mich., native competed until 2011, claiming 28 wins and 32 pole positions. He claimed series titles in 1997, ‘99 and 2001.

Sprague told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio how honored he was to be nominated.

“It’s the who’s who of the sport and even to be considered, (it’s) a big accomplishment,” he said.

Starting Lineup for NASCAR Truck Series’ Heart of America 200

Here is a look at the lineup for Saturday’s NASCAR Truck Series’ Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway:

Starting Position, Driver, Car No., Team

  • 1, Chase Purdy, 77, Spire Motorsports
  • 2, Ty Majeski, 98, ThorSport Racing
  • 3, Ty Dillon, 25, Rackley W.A.R.
  • 4, Rajah Caruth, 71, Spire Motorsports
  • 5, Connor Mosack, 7, Spire Motorsports
  • 6, Daniel Dye, 43, McAnally Hilgemann Racing
  • 7, Jake Garcia, 13, ThorSport Racing
  • 8, Stewart Friesen, 52, Halmar Friesen Racing
  • 9, Zane Smith, 91, McAnally Hilgemann Racing
  • 10, Christian Eckes, 19, McAnally Hilgemann Racing
  • 11, Ben Rhodes, 99, ThorSport Racing
  • 12, Tyler Ankrum, 18, McAnally Hilgemann Racing
  • 13, Corey Heim, 11, TRICON Garage
  • 14, Matt Crafton, 88, ThorSport Racing
  • 15, Matt Mills, 42, Niece Motorsports
  • 16, Grant Enfinger, 9, CR7 Motorsports
  • 17, Taylor Gray, 17, TRICON Garage
  • 18, Tanner Gray, 15, TRICON Garage
  • 19, Brett Moffitt, 1, TRICON Garage
  • 20, Cam Waters, 66, ThorSport Racing
  • 21, Bayley Currey, 41, Niece Motorsports
  • 22, Dean Thompson, 5, TRICON Garage
  • 23, Kaden Honeycutt, 45, Niece Motorsports
  • 24, Bret Holmes, 32, Bret Holmes Racing
  • 25, Layne Riggs, 38, Front Row Motorsports
  • 26, Thad Moffitt, 46, Faction Motorsports
  • 27, Spencer Boyd, 76, Freedom Racing Enterprises
  • 28, Lawless Alan, 33, Reaume Brothers Racing
  • 29, Mason Maggio, 22, Reaume Brothers Racing
  • 30, Jennifer Jo Cobb, 10, Jennifer Jo Cobb Racing
  • 31, Nicholas Sanchez, 2, Rev Racing
  • 32, Timmy Hill, 56, Hill Motorsports
  • 33, Mason Massey, 02, Young Motorsports

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
Jeff Hawkins

