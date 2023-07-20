NFL teams have begun releasing their throwback jerseys, and so far, three teams are getting A+ grades for their looks.

Apparently, creating a throwback jersey is not an easy process given the updated graphics and color palettes available so that makes these looks even more impressive.

They are as follows:

1. Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks went back to the 90s for their throwback look.

The Seattle Seahawks throwbacks are here & THEY ARE MORE BEAUTIFUL THAN WE COULD’VE IMAGINED. 10/10 pic.twitter.com/mgh8tIhquO — Sports ON Tap Seattle (@SONTSeattle) July 19, 2023

Not only is the blue a great color match, but the team also released the throwback with a 90s-inspired video.

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

For years, fans have been clamoring for the return of the Buccaneers’ vintage creamsicle look.

It is back for 2023 and better than ever.

#1Fo is about to go off in Creamsicle 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hVRBk1HHPj — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) July 13, 2023

Since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are bringing back the Creamsicle Unis on 10/15, here’s my favorite Bucs player in this ensemble: #DougWilliams pic.twitter.com/73CRCdpgT6 — Ray Porter Jr. (@RP2872_Jr) July 12, 2023

3. Minnesota Vikings

Of the three throwback looks mentioned here, this is the most subtle change.

The Vikings released their uniforms with a video that pays homage to the great teams in their history.

Check it out.

More Are On The Way

The good news is that there are more coming from other teams.

The Tennessee Titans are teasing a throwback that will date back to their Houston Oilers’ days.

The video seemingly points to oil being dropped onto the current Titans uniform.

Y’all got plans this weekend? 🔜 pic.twitter.com/vwMHQeWUOP — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) July 19, 2023

There are also reports that the Philadelphia Eagles may take it back to the 1970s with a kelly-green look.

Happy 72nd Birthday to Ron Jaworski! 🏈 Games played = 188

🏈 TD–INT = 179–164

🏈 Yards = 28,190 🏆 Bert Bell Award (1980)

⭐ Pro Bowl (1980)

🏆 NFC Player of the Year (1980) 💯 Philadelphia Eagles Hall of Fame#NFL #Philadelphia #Eagles #HappyBirthday pic.twitter.com/r8eJyZtkE3 — JVAN (@VanderlansJim) March 23, 2023



