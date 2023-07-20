NFL News and Rumors

3 NFL Teams Getting A+ Grades For Their Throwback Jerseys

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
2 min read
NFL Logo

NFL teams have begun releasing their throwback jerseys, and so far, three teams are getting A+ grades for their looks.

Apparently, creating a throwback jersey is not an easy process given the updated graphics and color palettes available so that makes these looks even more impressive.

They are as follows:

1. Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks went back to the 90s for their throwback look.

Not only is the blue a great color match, but the team also released the throwback with a 90s-inspired video.

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

For years, fans have been clamoring for the return of the Buccaneers’ vintage creamsicle look.

It is back for 2023 and better than ever.

3. Minnesota Vikings

Of the three throwback looks mentioned here, this is the most subtle change.

The Vikings released their uniforms with a video that pays homage to the great teams in their history.

Check it out.

More Are On The Way

The good news is that there are more coming from other teams.

The Tennessee Titans are teasing a throwback that will date back to their Houston Oilers’ days.

The video seemingly points to oil being dropped onto the current Titans uniform.

There are also reports that the Philadelphia Eagles may take it back to the 1970s with a kelly-green look.


 

 

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

