3 NFL Teams That Surprised Fans (In A Good Way) In Week 1

Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
Matthew Stafford, St. Louis Rams

There are three NFL teams that jumped out with impressive Week 1 Sunday surprise performances.

They are as follows:

1. Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams went up to Seattle and beat the Seahawks by the score of 30-13.


It is difficult getting a win in Seattle, and the Rams did it in convincing fashion without Cooper Kupp and Cam Akers.

Matthew Stafford threw for 334 yards, and rookie wide receiver Puka Nacua emerged as his favorite target in Week 1.


He had no interceptions and thanks to a rebuilt offensive line, he was not sacked either.

The Rams have been an afterthought ever since a disappointing 2022 season, but they looked more like the 2021 selves that won the Super Bowl on Sunday.

We will learn much more about this team in Week 2 when they host the San Francisco 49ers at 4:05 PM EDT on Sunday, September 17.

 

2. San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers defeated what was projected to be a good Pittsburgh Steelers team on the road by the score of 30-7.


The 49ers never trailed in this game, and Brock Purdy who we last saw in the NFC Championship injured and unable to throw the ball started his second season with a bang.

Purdy had two touchdown passes caught by Brandon Aiyuk who had over 100 receiving yards.

Christian McCaffrey had over 100 rushing yards and a touchdown.

This sets up the aforementioned Week 2 matchup with the Rams in Los Angeles that fans cannot wait to see.

 

3. Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys pummeled the New York Giants on a rainy New York Sunday night.

 

This game was boring, in a good way, for Cowboys fans because the win was practically clinched in the first quarter.

All sides of the ball performed well with defense and special teams contributing early in the game to the dominant performance.


Cowboys fans have seen this movie before and turned out to be bitterly disappointed as the season wears on also so it is premature to get too excited about this team.

The Cowboys host the New York Jets in Week 2 which will be an interesting game on many fronts.

 

NFL News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
