Less than one week after the first season of the Netflix docuseries Quarterback dropped, we have learned that a second season will be happening.

Peyton Manning confirmed the news on The Pat McAfee Show.

BREAKING: Peyton Manning says on the @PatMcAfeeShow that ‘Quarterback’ has been renewed for a second season by @Netflix, per @awfulannouncing. 🔥👏 This will be AWESOME again. Which QBs do you want to see this time around? pic.twitter.com/ByAj8rlqpP — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) July 18, 2023



Season one of the show followed Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota during the 2022 NFL season.

It provides behind-the-scenes access to how the three players managed their personal and professional lives.

With a second season expected, social media has been speculating on which quarterbacks will be focused on.

1. Trevor Lawrence

Trevor Lawrence seems to be a fan favorite for cameras to follow.

The Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback enters his third season in 2023, and the Jags are fresh off a somewhat surprising playoff appearance in 2022.

Off the field, Lawrence, 23, has been married for two years to his high school sweetheart Marissa.

2. Joe Burrow

26-year-old Joe Burrow has been the quarterback of the Cincinnati Bengals for three seasons.

Entering his fourth season and already appearing in the Super Bowl, fans are curious about Burrow’s life behind the scenes.

After he famously admitted that there is not much to do in Cincinnati which is why the Bengals did not have COVID-19 issues, having cameras follow him could be interesting.

I think Bengals fans won’t be upset with Joe Burrow’s “there’s nothing to do in Cincinnati” comments after today. Honestly, be happy you finally have a franchise QB. — James Buechele (@JamesBuechele) December 27, 2021

3. Justin Fields

Another young quarterback, Justin Fields, has been suggested for the second season of the docuseries.

JUSTIN FIELDS SHOWING LOVE TO THE KIDS AFTER TRAINING pic.twitter.com/5rVCOyjwHM — Simeon “Steamin Willie Beamen” Kelley (@SirSimeonKelley) July 18, 2023

The 24-year-old Chicago Bears quarterback is in his third season for a team that has been rebuilding for years.

Will Fields have the right talent around him to help this team get better?

Who would you like to see featured on the second season of Netflix’s Quarterbac docuseries?