3 Quarterbacks Netflix Should Consider Featuring In Season 2 Of “Quarterback”

Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
Less than one week after the first season of the Netflix docuseries Quarterback dropped, we have learned that a second season will be happening.

Peyton Manning confirmed the news on The Pat McAfee Show.


Season one of the show followed Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota during the 2022 NFL season.

It provides behind-the-scenes access to how the three players managed their personal and professional lives.

With a second season expected, social media has been speculating on which quarterbacks will be focused on.

1. Trevor Lawrence

Trevor Lawrence Player Props | Best NFL Wild Card Player Prop Bets

Trevor Lawrence seems to be a fan favorite for cameras to follow.

The Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback enters his third season in 2023, and the Jags are fresh off a somewhat surprising playoff appearance in 2022.

Off the field, Lawrence, 23, has been married for two years to his high school sweetheart Marissa.

2. Joe Burrow

3 Quarterbacks Netflix Should Consider Featuring In Season 2 Of

26-year-old Joe Burrow has been the quarterback of the Cincinnati Bengals for three seasons.

Entering his fourth season and already appearing in the Super Bowl, fans are curious about Burrow’s life behind the scenes.

After he famously admitted that there is not much to do in Cincinnati which is why the Bengals did not have COVID-19 issues, having cameras follow him could be interesting.

3. Justin Fields

Justin Fields Will Return Sunday vs. Packers

Another young quarterback, Justin Fields, has been suggested for the second season of the docuseries.

The 24-year-old Chicago Bears quarterback is in his third season for a team that has been rebuilding for years.

Will Fields have the right talent around him to help this team get better?

Who would you like to see featured on the second season of Netflix’s Quarterbac docuseries?

 

 

 

Wendi Oliveros
