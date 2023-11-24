The 4:30 PM EST Thanksgiving NFL game between the Washington Commanders and the Dallas Cowboys recorded large viewership numbers.

It was the most-watched program on any network since Super Bowl 57, the third-most watched NFL regular season game ever, and it was also the most streamed regular season game ever (via Paramount +).

NFL ON CBS delivers massive audience with 41.438 million viewers for the Cowboys’ win over the Commanders on Thanksgiving. Most-watched program on any network since Super Bowl LVII and the third-most watched NFL regular season game ever. pic.twitter.com/lRY69ViGfV — CBS Sports PR (@CBSSportsGang) November 24, 2023

Here are three reasons why this game was popular with television audiences.

1. Time Of The Game

At 4:30 PM EST, football fans on the East Coast were finished with Thanksgiving lunches.

Fans on the West Coast were also done eating lunch since the game aired at 1:30 PM PST.

This time of day between lunch and dinner was an ideal time for families to gather around the television to watch football while watching their meals.

2. Superstar Halftime Entertainment

Thanksgiving games always have halftime entertainment, but the Cowboys game boasted the best and most well-known performer.

Whereas the other games had Jack Harlow and Steve Aoki, the Commanders vs. Cowboys game had Dolly Parton.

Dolly Parton’s Dallas Cowboys cheerleader uniform and performance nearly broke the internet.

Fans are in disbelief that she is 77 years old.

3. The Cowboys Attract Attention

Though many dispute the Dallas Cowboys being called “America’s Team,” the fact is the Cowboys attract viewership from two groups of fans, those who are Cowboys fans and those who cannot stand the Cowboys.

Not prisoner of the moment about this at all when I say – this is my favorite #DallasCowboys Thanksgiving moment of all time. pic.twitter.com/Jf7RYCkUrj — Tony Catalina (@Tony_Catalina) November 24, 2023

Some fans cheer for their team and the team that is playing the Cowboys that week.

In this particular game, fans saw a new NFL single-season record happen in real-time.

DaRond Bland recorded his fifth Pick-6 of the season.