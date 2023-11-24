NFL News and Rumors

3 Reasons Why Washington Commanders Vs. Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Game Earned Massive Ratings

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
2 min read
Dallas Cowboys

The 4:30 PM EST Thanksgiving NFL game between the Washington Commanders and the Dallas Cowboys recorded large viewership numbers.

It was the most-watched program on any network since Super Bowl 57, the third-most watched NFL regular season game ever, and it was also the most streamed regular season game ever (via Paramount +).

Here are three reasons why this game was popular with television audiences.

1. Time Of The Game

At 4:30 PM EST, football fans on the East Coast were finished with Thanksgiving lunches.

Fans on the West Coast were also done eating lunch since the game aired at 1:30 PM PST.

This time of day between lunch and dinner was an ideal time for families to gather around the television to watch football while watching their meals.

2. Superstar Halftime Entertainment

Thanksgiving games always have halftime entertainment, but the Cowboys game boasted the best and most well-known performer.

Whereas the other games had Jack Harlow and Steve Aoki, the Commanders vs. Cowboys game had Dolly Parton.

3 Reasons Why Washington Commanders Vs. Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Game Earned Massive Ratings

Dolly Parton’s Dallas Cowboys cheerleader uniform and performance nearly broke the internet.

Fans are in disbelief that she is 77 years old.

3. The Cowboys Attract Attention

Though many dispute the Dallas Cowboys being called “America’s Team,” the fact is the Cowboys attract viewership from two groups of fans, those who are Cowboys fans and those who cannot stand the Cowboys.

Some fans cheer for their team and the team that is playing the Cowboys that week.

In this particular game, fans saw a new NFL single-season record happen in real-time.

DaRond Bland recorded his fifth Pick-6 of the season.

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
