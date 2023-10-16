3 Recent NFL Reunions

The NFL is a tough business.

It is also one that typically involves a lot of moves separating former teammates, coaches, and friends.

Here are three recent reunions that took place among former teammates and/or coaches.

1. Brock Purdy and Trey Lance, Week 5

The media spent a lot of time talking about the differences between Brock Purdy and Trey Lance when both were in the San Francisco 49ers quarterback room, but the reality is that the pair were and continue to be friendly with each other.

They recently reunited before the 49ers played the Cowboys (Lance’s new team) on Sunday night football.

Brock Purdy & Trey Lance reunited for SNFpic.twitter.com/f5tOo4KroU — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) October 8, 2023

2. Brian Daboll and Josh Allen, Week 6

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll was the Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator from 2018-2021.

He worked closely with Josh Allen, drafted by the Bills in 2018, and the pair reunited on Sunday night after the Bills beat the Giants in a tight contest.

Brian Daboll and Josh Allen walk out together pic.twitter.com/mdgMZ3BSUy — Charlotte Carroll (@charlottecrrll) October 16, 2023

3. Kellen Moore and Dak Prescott, Week 6

The pregame reunion before Week 6’s Monday night football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Dallas Cowboys was the biggest of all.

It involved Kellen Moore, the Chargers’ offensive coordinator, and Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who has a multi-faceted relationship with Moore.

Moore was his teammate for two seasons (2016-2017) in the Cowboys quarterback room before retiring as a player and joining the coaching ranks where he was the quarterbacks coach in 2018 and then offensive coordinator from 2019-2022.

These reunions often happen behind the scenes before or after games.

Despite the competitive business of the NFL, it is reassuring to see that friendships continue to grow and evolve after people move to new teams.

