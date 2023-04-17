NFL News and Rumors

3 Takeaways From Jalen Hurts Contract With The Philadelphia Eagles

Wendi Oliveros
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles took care of business by negotiating a five-year, $255 million deal with quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Hurts was the 53rd overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

He is now the highest-paid player in NFL history, but that could be short-lived as each contract that comes after him will likely be bigger.

Here are three takeaways from Hurts’s landmark deal.

1. He Has A No-Trade Clause

While this does not seem out of the norm by today’s NFL standards, this is a big deal for the Eagles.

They have never included a no-trade clause in a player contract.

This means they are 100% committed to Hurts who will be a member of the Eagles through the 2028 season.

2. He Did Not Get 100% Guaranteed Money

After the Cleveland Browns gave Deshaun Watson 100% guaranteed money in 2022, the concern was that would tip the scale and become an automatic future practice in all quarterback contract extensions.

Of the $255 million, $179.3 million is guaranteed money which equates to approximately 70% of guaranteed money.

This contract puts another stake in the ground after Watson’s deal with Lamar Jackson, Justin Herbert, and Joe Burrow in line for extensions.

3. Hurts’ Deal Was Negotiated By His All-Female Management Team

Not only is this a tremendous deal for Hurts, but it also shows the changing face of the NFL behind the scenes.

Hurts’ management team is 100% female led by agent Nicole Lynn.

Women in prominent positions is another way that football is changing with the times.

Conclusion

24-year-old Hurts is getting a big paycheck from the Eagles and a no-trade clause because they are confident that he is the present and future of the franchise.

He led them to the Super Bowl in just his third NFL season so the Eagles are also banking on the fact that Hurts will get them back to the Super Bowl more times in the future and win them also.

The Eagles’ fanbase is one of the most fickle in football.

If Hurts gets injured or underperforms, they will turn on him so the pressure is on for him to perform and win consistently.

Eagles NFL News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
