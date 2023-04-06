3 Takeaways From Wednesday’s Masters Par 3 Competition

The Masters golf tournament officially tees off on Thursday, April 6, 2023.

The non-competitive part of the Masters wound down on Wednesday with the annual Par 3 competition.

Wednesday at Augusta National is when the Par 3 course takes center stage. #themasters pic.twitter.com/GYnjLgjqOm — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 5, 2023

Players usually include family members as caddies and have a fun day hitting the course and playing with their peers.

Here are three takeaways from Wednesday’s Par 3 competition.

1. Aces Were Hitting Aces

Holes in one or aces as they are sometimes called ruled the day.

It is proof once again that professional golfers are not like us.

They make Par 3’s look like miniature golf.

Prior to Wednesday, Irish golfer Seamus Power only made 14 aces in his career.

That changed when he hit back-to-back aces on holes 8 and 9.

Back-to-back aces for Seamus Power on Holes 8 and 9 at @TheMasters Par 3 Contest! He’s at +18000 to win the green jacket this weekend. #TheMasters pic.twitter.com/EmszmJkUat — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) April 5, 2023

Defending Masters champion Scottie Scheffler also bounced in an ace on the ninth hole.

Slam dunk Scottie style. Hole in one on No. 9! #themasters pic.twitter.com/SR5y7m2R4R — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 5, 2023

Tommy Hoge not only had a hole-in-one, but he also won the Par 3 competition.

An ace and a trophy 🏆@HogeGolf has won the 2023 Masters Par 3 Contest! pic.twitter.com/Cwt6BkAlqK — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 5, 2023

Hoge is the winner on Wednesday, but much like the Madden video game curse in NFL football, the Par 3 winner does not traditionally come out on top on Sunday when the green jacket is handed out.

Maybe Hoge will break this Masters tradition.

2. There Were Cute Kids Everywhere

What’s there not to love about the Masters Par 3 tournament? ( @PGATOUR ) pic.twitter.com/RZXrEHdPLu — The Sporting Base – Golf (@sporting_golf) April 5, 2023

It is hard to argue with watching a lot of cute kids dressed as Masters caddies.

Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy are just two of the golfers who have young children that were out at the course on Wednesday.

Given the competitiveness and seriousness of the competition starting on Thursday, it is great to see the lighter side of these golfers as they spend time with their kids.

3. Gary Player Showed That Golf Is An Ageless Sport

Fantastic day with Trevor and Aldrich at the Par 3 Contest, a very memorable day. pic.twitter.com/y9rVsqYhwf — GARY PLAYER (@garyplayer) April 6, 2023

At 87 years old, three-time Masters Champion Gary Player proves that age is just a number.

He was hitting them hard and enjoying every minute of Wednesday’s Par 3 competition with his South African compatriots Trevor Immelman and Aldrich Potgieter.

His sense of humor is also a key to his fountain of youth.

On Wednesday, he made the comment, “all my friends are dead” as he participated in the day’s activities.

Gary Player is 87 running around during the par 3 contest today! Quote of the day “all my friends are dead” 😂😂 guy is legendary! @TheMasters — Alex Singleton (@alexsingleton49) April 5, 2023

His final Masters win was 45 years ago, in 1978.

That was before many of the golfers playing in the tournament were even born.

