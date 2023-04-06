Golf News and Rumors

3 Takeaways From Wednesday’s Masters Par 3 Competition

Wendi Oliveros
Masters Par 3

The Masters golf tournament officially tees off on Thursday, April 6, 2023.

The non-competitive part of the Masters wound down on Wednesday with the annual Par 3 competition.

Players usually include family members as caddies and have a fun day hitting the course and playing with their peers.

Here are three takeaways from Wednesday’s Par 3 competition.

1. Aces Were Hitting Aces

Holes in one or aces as they are sometimes called ruled the day.

It is proof once again that professional golfers are not like us.

They make Par 3’s look like miniature golf.

Prior to Wednesday, Irish golfer Seamus Power only made 14 aces in his career.

That changed when he hit back-to-back aces on holes 8 and 9.

Defending Masters champion Scottie Scheffler also bounced in an ace on the ninth hole.

Tommy Hoge not only had a hole-in-one, but he also won the Par 3 competition.

Hoge is the winner on Wednesday, but much like the Madden video game curse in NFL football, the Par 3 winner does not traditionally come out on top on Sunday when the green jacket is handed out.

Maybe Hoge will break this Masters tradition.

2. There Were Cute Kids Everywhere

It is hard to argue with watching a lot of cute kids dressed as Masters caddies.

Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy are just two of the golfers who have young children that were out at the course on Wednesday.

Given the competitiveness and seriousness of the competition starting on Thursday, it is great to see the lighter side of these golfers as they spend time with their kids.

3. Gary Player Showed That Golf Is An Ageless Sport

At 87 years old, three-time Masters Champion Gary Player proves that age is just a number.

He was hitting them hard and enjoying every minute of Wednesday’s Par 3 competition with his South African compatriots Trevor Immelman and Aldrich Potgieter.

His sense of humor is also a key to his fountain of youth.

On Wednesday, he made the comment, “all my friends are dead” as he participated in the day’s activities.

His final Masters win was 45 years ago, in 1978.

That was before many of the golfers playing in the tournament were even born.

Topics  
Golf News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
