High winds have unfortunately been a mainstay during Friday’s second round of The Masters 2023.

Those winds created a frightening scene near the 17th-hole tee box late Friday afternoon.

Three large trees fell to the ground just before the horns blew to suspend play.

There were spectators nearby so this could have been a horrific scene.

Thankfully no one was injured.

More from the scary scene at Augusta National's 17th tee. pic.twitter.com/DJFTjwRP4c — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) April 7, 2023

Augusta National issued a statement about the accident.

It said:

“Augusta National Golf Club can confirm that no injuries were reported from three trees that were blown over to the left of the No. 17 tee due to the wind. The safety and well-being of everyone attending the Masters tournament will always be the top priority of the Club which will continue to closely monitor weather today and through the tournament. The Second Round has officially been suspended for the rest of the day. Play will resume Saturday morning at 8:00 a.m. EDT. Ticket gates will open at 7:00 a.m. EDT as scheduled.”

A Miracle No One Was Hurt

When watching the footage on television, it is a miracle no one was injured.

The trees are tall so the noise perhaps preempted the fall which allowed spectators to get away in time.

A miracle no-one was injured or killed #themasters pic.twitter.com/gVWM66uhwi — FPL The Bunk (@FPLBunk) April 7, 2023

Jon Rahm Is Not Finished With His Second Round

Among the players at the top of the leaderboard, Jon Rahm is most affected by these events.

He is currently in second place at -9 but is only halfway through his round.

The players around him, leader Brooks Koepka at -12, and third-place player, amateur Sam Bennett (-8) are finished for the day.

Now that play is suspended for the day, Rahm will among the golfers who must play 1 1/2 rounds on Saturday.

And in worse news, the weather is not looking good for Saturday’s third round either.

The Masters will resume at 8 AM Saturday due to the weather. The Weather: pic.twitter.com/DBNA9L2rPK — LIV Golf Enthusiast (@MaddenMonopoly) April 7, 2023

More wind and rain are expected.

Could There Be A Masters Monday?

It has happened five times before, the two most recent were in 1973 and 1983.

Augusta honors for 1973 Masters champ. Georgia’s Tommy Aaron. One of The last to win on a weather delayed Monday finish. He may have company this year. pic.twitter.com/otE98LSMui — Art Stricklin (@artstricklin) April 7, 2023

Tommy Aaron won in 1973.

Seve Ballesteros won in 1983.

Could this be the sixth time The Masters’ green jacket is presented to the champion on Monday?

We will have to wait and see.

