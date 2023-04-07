Golf News and Rumors

3 Trees Fall At 17th Hole Tee At The Masters, No Injuries Reported

Wendi Oliveros
High winds have unfortunately been a mainstay during Friday’s second round of The Masters 2023.

Those winds created a frightening scene near the 17th-hole tee box late Friday afternoon.

Three large trees fell to the ground just before the horns blew to suspend play.

There were spectators nearby so this could have been a horrific scene.

Thankfully no one was injured.

Augusta National issued a statement about the accident.

It said:

“Augusta National Golf Club can confirm that no injuries were reported from three trees that were blown over to the left of the No. 17 tee due to the wind.  The safety and well-being of everyone attending the Masters tournament will always be the top priority of the Club which will continue to closely monitor weather today and through the tournament.

The Second Round has officially been suspended for the rest of the day. Play will resume Saturday morning at 8:00 a.m. EDT. Ticket gates will open at 7:00 a.m. EDT as scheduled.”

A Miracle No One Was Hurt

When watching the footage on television, it is a miracle no one was injured.

The trees are tall so the noise perhaps preempted the fall which allowed spectators to get away in time.

Jon Rahm Is Not Finished With His Second Round

Among the players at the top of the leaderboard, Jon Rahm is most affected by these events.

He is currently in second place at -9 but is only halfway through his round.

The players around him, leader Brooks Koepka at -12, and third-place player, amateur Sam Bennett (-8) are finished for the day.

Now that play is suspended for the day, Rahm will among the golfers who must play 1 1/2 rounds on Saturday.

And in worse news, the weather is not looking good for Saturday’s third round either.

More wind and rain are expected.

Could There Be A Masters Monday?

It has happened five times before, the two most recent were in 1973 and 1983.

Tommy Aaron won in 1973.

Seve Ballesteros won in 1983.

Could this be the sixth time The Masters’ green jacket is presented to the champion on Monday?

We will have to wait and see.

Topics  
Golf News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
