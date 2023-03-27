Lamar Jackson’s announcement on March 27 indicating that he ask the Baltimore Ravens for a trade on March 2 was a blockbuster one.

While we do not know how this situation will turn out, we did learn four critical things since Jackson made the announcement.

1. NFL Media Outlets Did Not Know Or Report About The Trade

This was blockbuster news because fans had no heads-up warning that it was coming.

No NFL media outlet and its unnamed internal sources had any inclination that Jackson asked the Ravens for a trade 3 1/2 weeks ago, or they certainly would have reported it.

This was very hush-hush, and Jackson decided to break his own news in his own way.

2. Coach Harbaugh Was Not Aware Of Jackson’s Tweet

When he stepped up to speak at the owners’ meetings at about the same time Jackson’s Twitter post was published, Harbaugh admitted that he had not seen the tweet.

Coach Harbaugh on Lamar Jackson: pic.twitter.com/5db148TdeA — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) March 27, 2023

He certainly knew about the trade request.

Harbaugh continues to put a positive spin on and cheerlead for a reconciliation between Jackson and the Ravens.

John Harbaugh handled that press conference about as good as you could when the face of your franchise posts on Twitter that he requested a trade on March 2nd just as you sit down to answer questions. Even praised Lamar Jackson’s handling of the negotiations. It’s SPICY in B-More — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) March 27, 2023

3. Jackson Disputes What Has Been Reported About Him

Jackson wrote an open, honest, and lengthy letter to his fans.

He makes a point of saying that not everything that has been reported about him in the past months has been true.

Jackson writes:

“I want to first thank you all for all of the love and support you consistently show towards me. All of you are amazing and I appreciate y’all so much. I want you all to know not to believe everything you read about me.”

4. Cleveland Browns Fans Openly Rejoice

Many point to the Cleveland Browns as the culprit for Lamar Jackson’s situation with the Ravens.

The Browns gave Deshaun Watson an unprecedented contract with guaranteed money a year ago.

Browns fans do not like the Ravens for several reasons.

In addition to it being a nasty AFC North divisional rival, the Browns are still bitter that then Browns owner Art Modell moved the Browns to Baltimore in the 1990s, thus establishing the Ravens.

The irony in Cleveland being the domino that stole Lamar Jackson from Baltimore. pic.twitter.com/yhMvYjdpvF — Nick Karns (@karnsies817) March 27, 2023

This issue extends far beyond the Browns and the AFC North.

How the situation is resolved with the Ravens and Jackson has implications in the years to come with quarterbacks Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts, and Justin Herbert’s contract extensions.

