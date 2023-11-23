4 Ways The NFL Is Honoring John Madden On Thanksgiving 2023

NFL icon John Madden died in 2021, but many fans will forever associate Madden with Thanksgiving football.

He loved the game and commentating on Thanksgiving was one of his favorite things.

No one loved football on Thanksgiving more than John Madden himself ❤️#MaddenThanksgiving pic.twitter.com/dIe9a5Zvpz — NFL (@NFL) November 23, 2023

The NFL will honor Madden in four ways during the Thanksgiving Day triple-header.

Those four ways are as follows:

1. A Video Narrated By Madden

What better way to remember Madden than by showing a video narrated in his voice about his love of football and Thanksgiving?

Today marks the 2nd annual “John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration” across the @NFL! Here is the Madden Hallmark which will air across all 3 games today pic.twitter.com/iRE5zVt2Cn — NFL Media (@NFLMedia) November 23, 2023

2. A Madden-Inspired Coin For The Coin Toss

A special coin will be used for the coin tosses in all three games.

Madden’s profile will be on the heads side.

A six-legged turducken will be on the tails side.

For the coin tosses of today’s Thanksgiving games, a silhouette of John Madden will be “Heads” and a six-legged turducken on the reverse side will be “Tails.” pic.twitter.com/E3esWvrE3K — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 23, 2023

3. John Madden Jersey Patch

The six teams playing will have a John Madden patch on their jerseys showing his face with a microphone.

All teams playing on Thanksgiving Day this year will wear a John Madden jersey patch. Here is ours!#GBvsDET | #OnePride pic.twitter.com/xRrR2iu8n0 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 22, 2023

4. John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration Stencils

Each home field will have ““John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration” stenciled onto the field.

Want more John Madden Thanksgiving memories?

Check out this video of the legendary Madden and Pat Summerall broadcasting team calling the 1998 Minnesota Vikings vs. Dallas Cowboys game.

Randy Moss Thanksgiving 1998. 3 for 163 and 3 TDs

54 yards and a TD per catch.

John Madden later said after only seeing him play twice it was obvious he was the best player in football.He just didnt want to jinx him by going overboard in his praise. a rookie. https://t.co/POLtKjh2uP pic.twitter.com/FjlxLAQjxn — Craig (@_itsalwayscraig) August 8, 2023

Happy Thanksgiving!