NFL News and Rumors

49ers DL Arik Armstead Signs Three-Year Deal With Jaguars

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
San Francisco 49ers Arik Armstead

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead is signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday.

49ers DL Arik Armstead Signs Three-Year Deal With Jaguars

Armstead is signing a three-year, $51 million contract with the Jaguars. The move comes one day after the 49ers released Armstead. The veteran defensive lineman refused to take a pay cut on his $17.41 million salary, Rapoport reported Sunday.

Armstead, the former 2015 first-round pick, played 12 games for the 49ers during the 2023 season, finishing with 27 tackles and five sacks. Armstead tore his meniscus on Dec. 3, forcing him to miss the rest of the regular season.

Armstead returned for the playoffs and played in all three games, recording 11 tackles, seven quarterback pressures, one sack, and a fumble recovery.

Despite getting surgery to repair his torn meniscus in his right knee, Armstead should return sometime during training camp.

Jacksonville Remains Active During Free Agency

After missing the playoffs in 2023, the Jaguars have been extremely active in free agency.

Armstead joins a front seven with Josh Allen, who received the franchise tag this offseason, Foye Oluokun, Travon Walker, and Devin Lloyd.

The Jaguars signed safety Darnell Savage, center Mitch Morse, and wide receivers Gabe Davis and Devin Duvernay. Jacksonville also re-signed offensive lineman Ezra Cleveland.

Jacksonville traded for Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, who will serve as the backup to Trevor Lawrence.

Topics  
49ers Jaguars NFL Free Agency NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder (9)

Falcons Trade QB Desmond Ridder To Cardinals For WR Rondale Moore

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  3min
NFL News and Rumors
Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell (14)
Commanders Trade QB Sam Howell To Seahawks
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  1h
NFL News and Rumors
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) gains yardage
NFL Free Agency Shocker: Josh Jacobs To Sign With Packers
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Mar 11 2024
NFL News and Rumors
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (20) runs the ball
NFL Free Agency: Tony Pollard To Titans, D’Andre Swift To Bears
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Mar 11 2024
NFL News and Rumors
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5)
Bengals’ Tee Higgins Requests Trade: Potential Landing Spots
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Mar 11 2024
NFL News and Rumors
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3)
Russell Wilson Contract Details: Veteran QB Signs With Steelers
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Mar 11 2024
NFL News and Rumors
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) arrives to a press conference
Will The Patriots Trade QB Mac Jones?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Mar 8 2024
More News
Arrow to top