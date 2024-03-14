49ers DL Arik Armstead Signs Three-Year Deal With Jaguars

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead is signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday.

Armstead is signing a three-year, $51 million contract with the Jaguars. The move comes one day after the 49ers released Armstead. The veteran defensive lineman refused to take a pay cut on his $17.41 million salary, Rapoport reported Sunday.

Armstead, the former 2015 first-round pick, played 12 games for the 49ers during the 2023 season, finishing with 27 tackles and five sacks. Armstead tore his meniscus on Dec. 3, forcing him to miss the rest of the regular season.

Armstead returned for the playoffs and played in all three games, recording 11 tackles, seven quarterback pressures, one sack, and a fumble recovery.

Despite getting surgery to repair his torn meniscus in his right knee, Armstead should return sometime during training camp.

Jacksonville Remains Active During Free Agency

After missing the playoffs in 2023, the Jaguars have been extremely active in free agency.

Armstead joins a front seven with Josh Allen, who received the franchise tag this offseason, Foye Oluokun, Travon Walker, and Devin Lloyd.

The Jaguars signed safety Darnell Savage, center Mitch Morse, and wide receivers Gabe Davis and Devin Duvernay. Jacksonville also re-signed offensive lineman Ezra Cleveland.

Jacksonville traded for Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, who will serve as the backup to Trevor Lawrence.